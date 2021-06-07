Scott Disick Shares Shocking Snap Of 19-Year-Old GF Amelia Hamlin's Bare Bottom! Creepy Or Sexy?!

That thong-th-thong-thong-thong…

Scott Disick was clearly in some kind of mood on Sunday because he decided to show off girlfriend Amelia Hamlin to the world. And when we say “show off,” we don’t mean, like, a nice family-friendly pic of the two of them out to dinner with friends or something! No, this is way more adult-oriented than that!

Related: Travis Barker ‘Likes’ Comment About Alleged Dinner Involving Kourtney, Amelia, And Scott…

As you can see (below), the 38-year-old Talentless founder was feeling frisky as f**k when he decided to catch a shot of Amelia’s ample assets! In turn, he published the NSFW snap proudly to the world via his Instagram Stories:

Um… WOW!!!

No word on what she was actually reaching for there, but we’re sure Scott got up and helped her locate the unidentified object immediately after taking the picture. Right?! Yeah… Sure…

Related: Amelia Declares Her Love For Scott Through Her IG Tribute For His 38th Birthday! Whoa!

It’s interesting to see Scott show Amelia off like this, not in the least because of the age gap between these two. That isn’t news, of course; the entertainment world has known forever that Lisa Rinna‘s daughter is just 19 (though soon to be 20!) with Lord Disick twice her age. But in a moment like this, we feel it more than, say, when the two are innocently spotted walking on a Miami beach together.

So we ask: is it sexy or creepy for Scott to show off his 19-year-old girlfriend’s body like this?! Did Disick finally go too far or is this just a little harmless (adult) fun?? And beyond that, can we talk about the Kourtney Kardashian factor?!

We have it on very good authority that the Flip It Like Disick alum isn’t doing so well with his baby momma’s growing relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. In fact, the closer Kourtney has gotten to Travis over the last couple months, the more insider info has come out about Scott struggling with the connection behind the scenes and worrying about his place in the KarJenner family.

Combine that with Kourt’s own recent history of adult-themed romantic content thanks to Travis, and we can’t help but wonder whether this is payback in a way. What’s good for one is good for the other, maybe?! But will things like this pic really achieve the desired effect, and make the Poosh founder jealous of her baby daddy?? Hmm…

What do U make of Amelia’s posterior pic, Perezcious readers?! And tell us: is it icky Scott even shared this thong pic in the first place??

Sound OFF with your take on all the social media craziness down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Scott Disick/Instagram]