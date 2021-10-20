Amelia Hamlin Just Let Her Feelings Be Known Regarding Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement To Travis Barker!

Amelia Hamlin is doing what she does best to make her feelings clearly on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s engagement!

The 20-year-old model took to Instagram and “liked” a post from Kourt’s little sis, Khloé Kardashian, showing off the newly-engaged couple following their Sunday engagement. And while that small gesture may not seem like much in this wild-and-crazy social media world, you can bet we took notice of it considering Amelia’s history with Kourtney’s baby daddy, Scott Disick!

Lisa Rinna‘s daughter was one of several million (!) people to double-tap the heart on Khloé’s IG pic celebrating Kravis’ romantic beach-side engagement reveal from this past weekend (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Nearly 3.5 million likes and Amelia’s is the most eyebrow-raising one! Funny how that works!

Of course, Amelia and Scott split a little more than a month ago in the aftermath of the 38-year-old father of three’s alleged leaked Instagram direct message exchange with another one of Kourtney’s exes, model Younes Bendjima. Amelia was not happy with Scott in the aftermath of that big reveal, and dropped him like a hot potato. So it certainly is an interesting follow-up to see her unabashedly stan Kravis like the rest of us now, too, isn’t it??

Plus, Scott doesn’t seem to be taking the engagement news so well right now. Something tell us Amelia’s decision to smash the like button here hasn’t made things any easier, either! Just saying!

