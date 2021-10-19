Travis Barker Was 'Really Hands-On' In Designing Kourtney Kardashian's Unique Engagement Ring!

It takes a rockstar to make the perfect rock!

Travis Barker knew exactly the kind of ring his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian would fall head over heels for, so he made sure to create it! The Blink-182 drummer was incredibly “hands-on” working side-by-side with celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz to create the one-of-a-kind bling for his romantic, sunset proposal over the weekend!

Talking to People about the ring on Monday, Schwartz revealed:

“It’s a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone.”

Flawless is right! The massive sparkler will make the perfect accessory for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum going forward — no matter her style at the time!

But before the musician could even get down on one knee during his beach proposal in Montecito on Sunday, the dad of two had to design the jewelry. Rather than let someone else take the reigns on the life-changing piece, Travis led the way with ideas. Lorraine added:

“I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it. He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It’s gorgeous and they’re happy.”

Love that so much! That kind of interest in the process just shows how much he wanted to make the entire proposal so memorable for his soon-to-be wife! Even though they may have fallen hard and fast, the 45-year-old was seemingly willing to take all the time he needed to perfect the ring, which is rumored to be valued at around $1 million!

According to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, via Page Six, the reality TV star’s new diamond “looks to be larger than 15 carats in a pavé or hidden halo setting.” Not too shabby, Trav!

While Shanna Moakler‘s ex was giving his opinion on the rock, it doesn’t hurt that Lorraine’s made quite a few Kardashian rings in the past! She also designed a sparkler for Kim Kardashian’s engagement to Kris Humphries and two from Kanye West. With other celeb clients like Meghan Markle, Beyoncé, and Blake Lively, she certainly knows a thing or two about making the perfect accessory for every occasion!

Get a better look at Kourt’s new diamond (below)!

The happiness radiating off the first pic is truly priceless (if you can forget about that million dollar price tag, LOLz). We just love to see Kourt getting her happily ever after!

The couple has not shied away from the PDA-filled outings since deciding on a forever together, either. They were spotted making out on train tracks the morning after their engagement (with the Poosh founder wearing a hoodie from her fiancé’s record label). And, of course, she was flashing the bling for all to see!! Check out the photos HERE!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do U love that Travis was so eager to help create his lady’s ring? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Alabama Barker/Atiana De La Hoya/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]