Fan Favorite Denis O'Hare Is BACK In American Horror Story: Double Feature Trailer -- WATCH!

Ryan Murphy set American Horror Story fans ablaze this Friday the 13th with the first full trailer for Part 1 of the FX series’ 10th season.

In the exciting look at Double Feature, we see glimpses of the chapter Red Tide, where sirens and wicked mermaids presumably dwell amid a seemingly peaceful town by the sea.

Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Frances Conroy, Finn Wittrock, Angelica Ross, and Lily Rabe make their appearances, but devoted congregants of the AHS franchise will be shook to see the return of Denis O’Hare — a series regular up through the end of season six. Fans have been wondering about his absence on online message boards since season seven, sharing their own theories on everything from possible salary negotiations to creative exhaustion, but in June the actor told Digital Spy he just hadn’t been in Murphy’s vision. Answering whether his hiatus was due to a crowded schedule or a need for a break, he explained:

“No. It’s the mind of Ryan Murphy. God knows how he does it. He juggles so many things in his head. He’s got so many shows going on. I think he gets inspired by certain people, and runs with them for a while, and then I think his attention turns to somebody else, for whatever reason. So I was available, but I was suddenly not in the orbit anymore. I was like, ‘OK. Well, I’ll just go do other things.’ That being said, I love working on American Horror Story. I also love working on the other things I’ve gotten to do. And I’m excited to be back. I guess the lesson is: who knows how long I’m back for? I don’t know if this will turn into something else. It doesn’t matter.”

As for details on his new character, he says:

“He is pretty different. He’s not a main driver of action – because I came in late. And he’s definitely got some comic relief aspect, which I love. He’s very funny, I think. I have great costumes. I have wonderful costumes. I’m really excited about that. I was shooting a scene with Evan Peters, and I just had a couple of great lines. It’s a great joy to watch that, during the take, he was cracking up. And I was like, ‘I love that.’ I ended up doing four episodes and as I was shooting, the writing, I thought, sort of blossomed a bit. I don’t know if they were thinking of me suddenly, but I love the writing … been doing lately. It’s given me a lot more to chew on, in the script.”

Well good writing is always a good thing to hear!

Another actor fans will be intrigued to watch is Macaulay Culkin, who makes his Horror debut this season.

Ch-ch-check out the trailer for Red Tide (below):

Whew, heavy on the Stephen King vibes we see!

Part 2 of Double Feature is entitled Death Valley, and as teases have shown us, it’s likely to be all about the chills from the skies above — aliens! You know we’ll be sharing that trailer whenever it comes out.

In the meantime, thoughts on the coastal flavor of American Horror Story?

Season 10 premieres August 25 on FX at 10 p.m. and streams the next day via FX on Hulu.

