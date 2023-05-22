MORE Controversy For American Idol?? Fans Slam 'Rigged' Finale Results!

And the winner of American Idol season 21 is… not the fan favorite??

If you keep up with the reality singing competition, you’ll know the season finale concluded Sunday night with one eager contestant being crowned victorious. However, some fans just aren’t jiving with the results.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

If you didn’t get around to seeing the three-hour-long finale, we’ll quickly bring you up to speed: the top three contestants came down to Iam Tongi, 18, Colin Stough, 18, and Megan Danielle, 19. After all three performers sang their hearts out and waited for voters to make their call, host Ryan Seacrest announced:

“After the nationwide vote, the winner of American Idol 2023 is Iam Tongi!”

Watch (below):

Congratulations, Iam! Right? Well, not everyone was so enthusiastic. On Twitter, users quickly began sharing their thoughts on the results, labeling the competition as “rigged,” voicing that Colin was a stronger competitor and that Iam was more of a “sympathy” vote as his father recently passed away:

“American Idol is rigged. Colin Stough was the best one out there.” “Obviously the sympathy vote fix is in” “Just got finished watching #AmericanIdol.. shocked and bewildered that Iam won. I don’t think he should have made the top 10. We’ should have been in the 3 w/Colin & Megan Somebody enlighten me on Iam’s appeal=voice not sympathy vote.” “So Ryan I thought #AmericanIdol was a singing contest? Any reason why the obviously better singer did not win? Curious…just asking. Thank you.”

Yikes… Harsh words for the Hawaii native. But fortunately, he also had TONS of support — first and foremost from James Blunt! If you remember, Iam sang Monsters during his audition, and during the finale, came full-circle and sang an emotional duet with James himself! Watch (below):

Then, following the news of his win, fans came rushing in with congratulations:

“Congrats to Iam Tongi the winner of American Idol 2023!” “Iam Tongi turned American Idol into his Show!” “Iam Tongi wins American Idol! And during Pacific Islander heritage month!”

Even Hawaii’s Governor, Josh Green, tweeted a selfie with the teen, writing:

“Congratulations to Hawai’i’s own American Idol, Iam Tongi!”

We know Iam’s father would be so proud.

The contested win, of course, comes after a season riddled with controversy, as host Katy Perry has been facing a lot of backlash for her “rude” comments toward some of the contestants. Sheesh, American Idol really put the drama back in reality TV this season!

What are YOUR thoughts on Iam’s win, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

