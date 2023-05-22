Wanna Feel Old? Honey Boo Boo Just Graduated From High School!

It’s time for a new chapter in the life of longtime reality TV star Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson!

The 17-year-old girl — who first rose to fame on TLC‘s popular show Toddlers & Tiaras before spinning off into her own reality empire with Here Comes Honey Boo Boo — just graduated from high school!!

Related: Honey Boo Boo Went All Out For Prom! Look!

The television star walked across the stage along with all of her classmates on Saturday at Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia. And her family was there to celebrate right along with her! Plus, thankfully, the whole crew took plenty of social media pics to commemorate the event for the rest of us to re-live, as well!

It all started with a quick TikTok video from Alana. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum showed a short clip of herself walking across the stage on graduation day with the message “proved the haters wrong” splashed across the caption, as you can see (below):

Congrats!

Like we noted, Honey Boo Boo’s fam was around to cheer her on. Sisters Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird and Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell were both on hand for the amazing moment. And family matriarch Mama June Shannon was out for the afternoon of graduate success, as well!

Related: Honey Boo Boo Reacts To Sister Chickadee’s Cancer Diagnosis

In fact, it was Mama June who posted up a storm through the Saturday sweetness. In one Instagram post, the From Not To Hot star reminisced about everything Alana has been through during her high school years. Writing about her youngest daughter’s long road to get to the stage on Saturday, the proud 43-year-old momma shared:

“well today alana closed one chapter of her life n I know we have been through ALOT and I know the road hasn’t been a easy one for you for one but girl u done it now we are moving into the next chapter of your life getting u ready to go off to college but u got this”

The longtime reality TV star went on from there:

“we will always been for you through it all I’m so very proud of you you never gave up even when there was times we all know u was over getting up early n going to school and even what we have been through in the last few years u never quit or gave up and I’m so very proud of YOU for that”

And then Mama June closed with a flourish!

She confirmed she “hollered WORK IT SMOOCHIE one last time” while Alana sprang across the stage in a final moment looking back to the girl’s past Toddlers & Tiaras days:

“I love you so much alana u did it everyone was there to cheer n holler your name every chance we got n yes y’all I hollered WORK IT SMOOCHIE one last time as she walked across the stage to get her diploma even though the two people that thought the world of you wasn’t there to see u walk across the stage I know nana n papa especially nana was screaming down at you today as you walked across that stage”

Awww!

Ch-ch-check out that post (below):

Love that parental support!

Then, in a second post, Mama June added another video clip. In this one, she gave her followers a look at the moment Alana actually walked across the stage, and captioned it:

“I’m so proud of her she is our 2023 graduate and yes we was hollering the whole time WTG LANA”

Then, humorously, she again confirmed her infamous past pageant remarks in the comments:

“AND YALL KNOW I SCREAMED WORK IT SMOOCHIE ONE LAST TIME”

We wouldn’t have it any other way!

Ch-ch-check out that post (below):

Plenty of very vocal support on hand for the graduate! As it should be!

Lauryn also posted the video clip of Alana walking across the stage in a separate IG upload. The 23-year-old — who became Alana’s surrogate second momma these last few years — added her own special message about it:

“The raw unedited version of alana graduating. To say im proud would be an understatement. To be there a witness this next chapter I’m amazed. Amazed at how much you’ve grown, how beautiful your soul is, & most importantly how far youve come against all odds. To hear your name be called & to watch you walk im honored truly. I cant wait to see what this next chapter in your life holds. Please always know im your biggest fan & always & forever gonna be screaming the loudest for you. I love you lana.”

Of course, Alana has been living with Lauryn and her family ever since Mama June was arrested on a drug possession charge nearly four years ago. So, there’s no question this was a very emotional day for Efird. She raised the teen through practically her entire high school existence.

It’s also nice to see Mama June so involved, too. All these fractured family relationships are back on the mend, and we couldn’t be happier about it.

Congrats, Alana! You graduated! Onward and upward!!

[Image via Mama June Shannon/Instagram/Lauryn Efird/Instagram]