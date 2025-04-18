American Idol Fan Fave Doug Kiker's Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed

Oof, what a heartbreaker of an update…

Last month we got the tragic news Doug Kiker had passed away at the unfathomably young age of 32. Doug was one of those really moving contestants on American Idol whose story and sweet nature just made you root for him — and that voice! “The Singing Garbage Man” famously made Katy Perry cry with his beautiful Rascal Flatts cover on Season 18.

At the time we didn’t know what happened, just that it was “completely unexpected” and that the family was “completely unprepared” for funeral expenses. Well, now we know.

Like so many in this country the past few years, Doug’s life was lost to an opioid overdose.

Per TMZ, the City and County of Denver Medical Examiner’s report noted fentanyl, methadone, amphetamines, and cocaine in his system. The ruled his death an accident caused by the combined effects of the drugs. Awful.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet a passerby saw Kiker on the street in Denver looking worse for wear and called 911. Paramedics found him suffering a drug overdose and rushed him to the hospital. But it was too late. After five days he died.

This wasn’t Doug’s first time crossing the line. He also disappointed fans back in 2021 when he was busted after an alleged domestic violence incident. For all that sweet disposition he showed on TV, clearly there were demons he was fighting, too. Awful.

