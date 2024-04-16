Josh Duggar Once Boycotted A Gas Station For Selling Adult Magazines...

Josh Duggar was once so mad about the idea that a local gas station in Arkansas would sell adult magazines that he boycotted the place! He even created a special boycott club at the urging of his dad, Jim Bob Duggar, and moved to picket the convenience store for selling porn!

This was years before Josh became a convicted sex offender as an adult after having been charged with receiving and possessing child sex abuse materials. Josh, who is 36 now, was only 12 years old at the time. But now, the two-decade-old story is being revisited after a deeper look at his sister Jill Duggar Dillard‘s late 2023 memoir Counting The Cost.

According to Jill, one day around 2000, Jim Bob told his children that their local gas station was selling adult magazines. While the entire family was dismayed, her older brothers Josh and John Duggar specifically wanted to take action:

“We were all shocked and upset. My older brothers Josh and John were determined to do something about it.”

Josh and John got together with a bunch of other homeschooled boys and formed what they called the Boys Christian Outreach Team. For short, they started calling it The Boycott Club. They bought up a bunch of Christian leaflets and went around their tiny Arkansas town to “try to persuade everyone they knew to boycott the gas station.”

Jill doesn’t reveal how well the boycott worked — if at all. We’re thinking the convenience store kept right on selling the stuff since, well, a small town Christian leaflet boycott isn’t exactly the most intimidating measure. Still, it’s notable because of how hypocritical it is for Josh. As Perezcious readers very well know, he’s been in the crosshairs of multiple different investigations and scandals related to pornography, sexual assault, and sexual misconduct.

In addition to his recent conviction for possessing child sexual abuse material, in 2015, a news report came out revealing that Josh had active accounts on the extramarital affair website Ashley Madison. He copped to cheating on his wife Anna Duggar after that reveal was made, and admitted to having a pornography addiction at the time. In a statement released to the media amid the Ashley Madison fallout, he said:

“I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife.”

From the so-called Boycott Club as a kid to the Ashley Madison scandal and the even more unsettling child sexual abuse material conviction. Not great!! And super hypocritical!!

Josh is of course still in the middle of serving his federal prison sentence for receiving and possessing child pornography. He remains incarcerated at a prison in Texas, and is expected to be released in October of 2032. Reactions to this new revelation, y’all??

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Josh Duggar/Twitter/Washington County Sheriff’s Office]