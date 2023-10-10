Josh Duggar's Child Porn Case Appeal Terminated -- Here's How Much Longer He'll Serve In Prison!

If you were worried Josh Duggar was going to find some way out of prison, you can rest easy!

His lawyers, paid for by his wealthy pop Jim Bob Duggar, have fought hard for him, filing an appeal around this time last year. A few months ago there was some worry he could actually have some kind of legal point — something about his phone being taken during the search of his workplace? The search that turned up all that CSAM, we mean. That led to his eventual conviction in December 2021 of receiving child pornography. That search.

But apparently there wasn’t anything to worry about after all. First his request for a new trial was rejected in August. Now, according to a report from The US Sun, the federal court of appeals upheld Josh’s conviction, terminating any more appeals with an official mandate on October 5. Wow.

So how much time does Josh have left behind bars?

Well, he was sentenced in May 2022 to 151 months, about 12 and a half years. However, after some adjustments, his current release date is scheduled for October 1, 2032. Just nine years from now, meaning he’ll end up spending only a bit over 10 years behind bars total. It’s unclear why he’s getting out before the full 12.5 years at all. But at least federal prisoners have to serve at least 85% of their sentence, so there’s that at least. But is it enough?

What do YOU think of Josh not having to serve his full sentence?

