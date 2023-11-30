Man Says A Spider Laid Eggs In His Toe On European Cruise -- And One Was 'Eating Its Way Out'!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Arachnophobes beware: we’ve got a story that’d send shivers down the spine of even the bravest readers out there…

Imagine you set out on a cruise to celebrate your 35th wedding anniversary, and along the way, unbeknownst to you, an eight-legged friend caught a ride INSIDE your body. Well, that’s what Colin Blake says happened to him.

In an interview with BBC Radio Scotland’s Drivetime, Colin explained that while recently aboard a European cruise with his wife to celebrate their milestone, he saw a ship doctor after experiencing discomfort and discoloration in one of his feet. He told the doc it all began after he and his wife had left the ship for a meal in Marseille, France. He recounted:

“My wife thought it may be because I had new sandals and they were rubbing on my big toe and that was causing it to be red.”

However, the doc had a different theory.

Apparently, the on-board physician told him swelling could be from a spider bite. A Peruvian wolf spider, that is. However, he said he never felt a bite.

When Colin and his wife arrived back in the UK, he went to the hospital to get some antibiotics as the swelling persisted, which he says helped — at least for a while. But a shocking discovery he says medical professionals made from pus that had leaked out of his toe??

SPIDER EGGS.

We WISH we were joking.

Eventually, the swelling went down with the antibiotics, revealing bite marks, but four weeks later, his toe began to hurt again. So back to the hospital he went, were docs apparently discovered A WHOLE SPIDER living rent free in his toe!

He told the radio station:

“One of the spider eggs hadn’t been flushed and must have hatched. They believe the spider was making its way out – eating its way out of my toe.”

WTF! Who else feels sick?!

He did say it was dead though, thankfully, because of the antibiotics. But that hardly makes this story any less stomach-churning.

Some arachnologists are calling BS, though — University of Nottingham’s Dr. Sara Goodacre told BBC in a story published on Tuesday:

“There is no European wolf spider that could really penetrate the skin.”

However, Colin says there definitely WAS a spider, and that he even tried to keep it as a souvenir, but medics “said no.”

Whether true or not, his toe looked SERIOUSLY infected… If you want to check it out, brace yourselves, but you can see HERE.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments.

