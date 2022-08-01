Todd Chrisley Says He Was A 'Slave' To Making Money Before Tax Evasion Scandal!!

Todd Chrisley is digging deep and making some changes after he was found guilty of tax evasion because, simply put, he knows he screwed the f**k up!

On Friday’s episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, the 53-year-old reflected on his relationship with money and “self-worth” — going so far as to claim he had become a “slave” to his finances before he was arrested! In the revealing episode, the reality star shared:

“I got lost when I couldn’t tell the difference in my self-worth and my net worth. And the bigger my net worth became, the less I focused on my self-worth because everything was being built around that net worth. Around stuff.”

He continued:

“You have all these cars that you’ve got to maintain and all these houses that you have to maintain and these trips you have to do in order to keep up with everyone around you.”

Uhh. Are we supposed to feel bad for him?! Sorry you’re rich and famous, dude!

The According to Chrisley alum went on:

“You become a slave to the things that you thought were going to bring you peace. … So I got lost in that and for my whole life because I think I was too ignorant — and when I use the word ignorant [I mean] I [didn’t] know that I understood how to differentiate self-worth and net worth.”

Or file taxes correctly, apparently! Just saying!!

Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley were on trial for tax evasion charges first brought against them three years ago in May. They were both indicted on five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, and one count of tax fraud. The couple plead not guilty, but in early June were found guilty. Julie was also charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice after previously being accused of creating a fake credit report to rent a home. They are now awaiting their sentencing in October and facing up to 30 years of possible prison time!

As they wait, it seems they are trying to prove they’ve already learned a thing or two about their criminal behavior by repenting on last week’s podcast! Todd continued to reflect on his big mistake, telling listeners:

“I finally realized that I wasn’t competing with everyone else around me, I was competing with me because my self-worth is low. And I think that God is showing me through so many things that he’s doing every day that I’m worthy. [He’s saying], ‘I’ve got you, son, I’ve got you in my right hand. I’ve got you right where I want you because your eyes are focused on me and you’re not taking them off of me.”

Wow! What a unique perspective to have while facing time behind bars!

The Chrisley Knows Best star is leaning into his faith to get through this tumultuous time while also speaking to the couple’s therapist. In those conversations, he’s realized he’s exactly where he’s meant to be in life — even if it’s a really s**tty place right now!!! The Georgia native continued:

“I’m willing to share what I have gotten from my therapy. It’s taught me that I’m not with myself. That I’m with my Lord and Savoir. That I’m with God who’s by my side 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

The TV personality noted:

“It’s taught me that I’m doing nothing by myself to where before I did everything on my own.”

Interestingly, he also feels closer to his wife than EVER before:

“I said in my perspective it has drawn me closer to my wife. I feel like my marriage for me personally, internally, is the strongest that I’ve ever felt that it’s ever been — that’s for me, that’s how I feel.”

Not only have they bonded over the stressful legal trouble, but they’ve also grown more vulnerable with each other, he revealed:

“I feel like for the first time in my life, in my marriage, I feel like my marriage is feeding a part of me that I didn’t even know was starving. I feel like I understand you from a different level [more] than I ever have before and I feel like that you have opened up more since all of this than you have the entire time that we’ve been in our marriage.”

Julie, who shares kids Savannah, 24, Chase, 26, and Grayson, 16, with Todd (who’s also dad to Lindsie, 32, and Kyle, 30, from his relationship with Teresa Terry) insisted she “100 percent” agrees, elaborating:

“I think for both of us, this situation, our season of life right now, has shown us that it’s not just about [what] our plan is, but it’s what’s God’s plan is. And for a long time I think it was always our plan, not God’s plan.”

Todd replied:

“It’s still us for the world, not against the world. I say that now because us is centered around our Lord and Savior.”

They’ve clearly been doing a LOT of soul searching! Are they really changed people? Or are they just trying to rationalize their troubles? Let us know what YOU think (below)!

