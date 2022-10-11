Murder, She Wrote Star Angela Lansbury Dead At 96

Legendary actress Angela Lansbury has sadly passed away.

On Tuesday, the Murder, She Wrote star’s children announced she died at the age of 96. The family revealed in a statement:

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.”

Such a sad loss!

Related: Special Way Coolio’s Kids Plan To Honor Their Father Following His Death

Angela was most known for starring in 12 seasons of the CBS hit series, Murder, She Wrote. She was nominated for 12 Emmys for her role as a mystery writer who was always one step ahead of the criminals. Fans will also remember her as the voice of Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast. She won five Tony Awards throughout her career (and was also granted a Lifetime Achievement Award) for roles in Blithe Spirit, Sweeney Todd, Mame, Dear World, and Gypsy. She, Audra McDonald, and Julie Harris are the only actors to win six Tonys.

Also, Queen Elizabeth II bestowed the Dame Commander of the British Empire honor on her in 2014. Wow! She was such an accomplished woman! We are thinking of her family and friends in this sad time. May she rest in peace.

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]