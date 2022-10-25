Angelina Jolie Visits Eldest Daughter Zahara At Spelman College -- And Takes Super Chill Pics With Students!

Angelina Jolie isn’t just a regular mom, she’s a cool mom!

Over the weekend the 47-year-old took a trip all the way to Atlanta, Georgia to visit her eldest daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt at Spelman College. The 17-year-old is a freshman at the historically Black college and her mom took time to pop in for homecoming weekend — much to the surprise of the other students there!

The star spent time with her kiddo as they walked around campus just like any other mother-daughter duo, but of course she isn’t just any mom. The Eternals star was spotted by several fans and graciously took the time to snap some photos and speak to the students. One Twitter user with the handle Coco Michelle posted a photo she took with the casually-styled Jolie and praised her on how approachable she was:

“Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming”

See the pic (below):

Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming (I was doing community service looking an embarrassing mess) pic.twitter.com/JInXUxQhtF — Coco Michelle ????????‍♀️???????? (@coco_michelle__) October 22, 2022

Just look at how happy she and Zahara are! They’re definitely making some meaningful memories!

Another fan, social media user @BlackrThaBerry, snapped an even more low-key photo with the superstar, not wanting to draw too much attention as she enjoyed her downtime with her girl. The Tweeter recalls saying to the mom of six:

“Look I know you’re tryna be inconspicuous, so when we take this selfie just look down instead of me holding the camera up. Cool?”

To which the Maleficent portrayer replied:

“Great plan!”

“Look I know you’re tryna be inconspicuous, so when we take this selfie just look down instead of me holding the camera up. Cool?” Angelina Jolie: “Great plan!” pic.twitter.com/ZUFcpHsCI1 — JB1 (@BlackrThaBerry) October 23, 2022

So stunning! Leave it to Angie to make “inconspicuous” look so chic! Also, does the woman have a bad angle??

Very cool of the Maleficent star to take pics with Zahara’s college peers. That’s gotta earn the freshman some cool points, right? Though we wonder if Zahara is embarrassed by her international superstar mom or accustomed to it at this point. How would YOU feel if your mom was the most famous woman on the planet? Hmm…

You may remember the announcement of Zahara enrolling in Spelman from back in July where the By The Sea director congratulated her daughter and her “Spelman sisters” — and it seems like she’s doing well and fitting right in since starting her freshman year in August!

It’s so wonderful Angelina and her eldest got some special mother-daughter time together! We hope Zahara is having an amazing first semester!

[Image via FayesVision/KIKA/WENN.com]