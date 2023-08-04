Got A Tip?

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Dedicates Euphoria Song To Angus Cloud In Emotional Lollapalooza Performance

Billie Eilish Dedicates Euphoria Hit Song To Angus Cloud In Emotional Lollapalooza Performance

Billie Eilish is honoring the late Angus Cloud like only she can.

On Thursday night, the What Was I Made For artist took a moment to pay tribute to the late actor while healing Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. The 21-year-old dedicated her and Labrinth’s hit song, Never Felt So Alone, which is featured on his show Euphoria‘s soundtrack. She solemnly spoke into the mic:

“RIP to Angus Cloud, everybody”

Those words still feel unreal.

 

The 25-year-old fan-favorite actor who portrayed drug dealer Fezco on the HBO series sadly passed away Monday in his Oakland, California home. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that during a 911 call, his mother Lisa, who found him unconscious, said it could have been due to a “possible overdose.”

Related: Angus Was ‘Traumatised’ By Father’s Memorial Just DAYS Before Own Passing

In the days since, his Euphoria co-stars have honored him on social media, with Zendaya referring to him as her “brother” in an emotional Tuesday post. The next day, Maude Apatow, whose character developed a special bond with Fezco in Season 2, expressed that her “heart is broken” and that she will “love” the late actor “forever.” Billie poignantly shared her support by adding a single heart emoji in the comments section.

Our hearts continue to be with all of Angus’ loved ones. Rest in peace to a bright light gone far too soon.

[Images via Billie Eilish/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Aug 04, 2023 12:32pm PDT

