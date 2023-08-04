Billie Eilish Dedicates Euphoria Song To Angus Cloud In Emotional Lollapalooza Performance

Billie Eilish is honoring the late Angus Cloud like only she can.

On Thursday night, the What Was I Made For artist took a moment to pay tribute to the late actor while healing Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. The 21-year-old dedicated her and Labrinth’s hit song, Never Felt So Alone, which is featured on his show Euphoria‘s soundtrack. She solemnly spoke into the mic:

“RIP to Angus Cloud, everybody”

Those words still feel unreal.

Billie Eilish homenageou Angus Cloud ao fim da performance de “Never Felt So Alone”. ???? pic.twitter.com/UWXhmQ5PDP — Billie Eilish Brasil (@BillieEilishBR) August 4, 2023

The 25-year-old fan-favorite actor who portrayed drug dealer Fezco on the HBO series sadly passed away Monday in his Oakland, California home. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that during a 911 call, his mother Lisa, who found him unconscious, said it could have been due to a “possible overdose.”

In the days since, his Euphoria co-stars have honored him on social media, with Zendaya referring to him as her “brother” in an emotional Tuesday post. The next day, Maude Apatow, whose character developed a special bond with Fezco in Season 2, expressed that her “heart is broken” and that she will “love” the late actor “forever.” Billie poignantly shared her support by adding a single heart emoji in the comments section.

Our hearts continue to be with all of Angus’ loved ones. Rest in peace to a bright light gone far too soon.

