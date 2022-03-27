Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Had 10 Different Substances In His System When He Died, Colombian Officials Say

New details have been revealed in the wake of Taylor Hawkins‘ death.

According to E! News, the Attorney General’s Office in Columbia released on Saturday to Twitter the results of the toxicology report for the late Foo Fighters drummer, revealing he had multiple types of substances in his system at the time of death. They said:

“The toxicology test on urine from Taylor Hawkins’ body preliminarily found 10 types of substances, including: THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids.”

However, officials stressed that the cause of death has still yet to be determined. They noted in the statement that the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences is continuing the medical investigation to “achieve total clarification of the facts that led to the death” of Hawkins, adding:

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation will continue the investigation and will report the results obtained within the framework thereof in a timely manner.”

#ATENCIÓN | Comunicado oficial de la #Fiscalía General de la Nación sobre la muerte del ciudadano extranjero Taylor Hawkins, baterista de la banda Foo Fighters. pic.twitter.com/K3Z7Ss9wcO — Fiscalía Colombia (@FiscaliaCol) March 26, 2022

His death was confirmed on Friday by the members of his band – Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee. He was only 50 years old. They expressed on social media at the time:

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

The musician – who is survived by his wife Alison Hawkins and their three children, Oliver, Annabelle, and Everleigh – was on tour with the group in Bogota, Columbia, at the time. Shortly before his death, he allegedly was suffering from chest pains. On Saturday, the District Secretary of Health shared on Twitter that the local paramedics responded to a call about a patient experiencing pain in his chest at a hotel in the northern part of the country. Reports have come out that Hawkins was staying at the Casa Medina Hotel. Upon arrival to the scene, first responders attempted to resuscitate the musician. However, they were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead.

Along with the report, the District Secretary of Health stated that the office “mourns the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognized internationally for his work” and “sends its message of condolences to the family, colleagues and followers.”

As always, we will keep you updated if any more news comes out regarding Taylor’s death. We are continuing to keep his band members, friends, and family in our thoughts during this difficult time.

