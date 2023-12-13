Taylor Swift Seemingly Skips TIME Gala To Celebrate Birthday With Selena Gomez & Miles Teller Instead!

So much for rushing back to New York for the big gala! It seems like Taylor Swift skipped the TIME‘s Person of the Year bash altogether — and went partying with friends!

When the pop star left her boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s side in Kansas City to rush home to the Big Apple, we assumed it was because she was making it back in time to be honored at the magazine’s gala as their “Person of the Year” on Tuesday. But it looks like she didn’t even show up at the event! Wow!

Instead, to kick off her birthday celebrations a little early, the Cruel Summer singer stepped out with Selena Gomez, Miles Teller, and his wife, Keleigh Sperry! Clearly, the girl just wanted to have some fun!!

Taylor, Miles, and Keleigh were all spotted arriving at Zero Bond on Tuesday night in video and images obtained by TMZ and others. The three of them got out of an SUV and headed into the venue looking fab. The birthday girl, who turns 34 today (!!!), rocked a tan leather trench coat while carrying a small black baguette purse adorned with gold hardware and platform loafer boots with matching gold details. Her hair was pulled up and, of course, she was rocking her signature red lip!

Later, the pack was joined by Selena, who must’ve linked up with them inside because they exited together. The besties held hands as they left the hotspot, with the group then hitting up a wine bar before calling it a night. Sounds like a blast!

Innerestingly, despite both women going public with their beaus (the tight end for Tay and the music producer Benny Blanco for Selly G), they opted not to bring their boyfriends along for the night out. But don’t worry! It seems like spending her birthday in the city was always the plan!

Despite enjoying time with the athlete in Missouri the last few days, an Us Weekly source previously revealed that Travis has been planning “the best party possible” for his new girlfriend — and it was always set to take place in NYC! Why? Cause he wants all her “close friends” there (yeah, he’s not shutting down those proposal rumors with a desire like that, LOLz). And since the Wizards of Waverly Place alum is 100% at the top of that list, it sure seems like things are unfolding the way he intended.

We’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for any sightings of the couple! And, if for some reason the New Heights podcaster didn’t come to the East Coast, we’re sure Taylor could hitch a ride back to his pad on her private jet! So, we have a feeling they’ll be spending the day together one way or another. What do YOU think, tho? Sound OFF (below)!

