Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Husband Recalls Her Final Breath & Last Promise He Made

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell‘s husband is opening up about her final moments.

Eldridge Toney privately tied the knot with Mama June Shannon‘s 29-year-old daughter in March, just months after she was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. He was by her side throughout her entire cancer journey — including holding her hand when she took her last breath.

Recalling the painful memory in a candid interview with People out on Friday, Eldrige said Anna’s whole family showed up to support her as her condition declined on Saturday. He explained:

“Everyone was crying and freaking out, because we all knew what was happening. I did my best to be calm for her. I rubbed my hands through her hair, held her hand and told her it was going to be OK.”

Remember, Anna had also allowed film cameras to be present so this gut-wrenching farewell could be captured for the upcoming season of Mama June: From Not to Hot. We’re sure that made it even more difficult for those present.

Regardless of the cameras, her hubby stayed focused on her until the very end, he heartbreakingly added:

“I was holding her hand when she took her final breath.”

Oof. So sad!

We hope, at the very least, everyone being together and getting to say goodby offered the whole family some comfort in the deeply emotional moment.

As for how the widower plans to move on, he revealed he has made a commitment to Anna and her girls. Chickadee was mom to Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 8, from two previous relationships — and they’re set to be split apart as they go live with other guardians following her death. But Eldridge intends to stay in their lives, sharing:

“The day before she passed, we had our talk and said our goodbyes. Her dying wish was for her girls to grow up knowing who their mother was. And I promised I would do right by the girls always. I will spend my life doing right by Anna and the girls.”

We’re so glad he’s going to keep his final promise — and that those little girls will have so many family members looking out for them. What an absolute tragedy to lose their momma at such a young age. We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to this entire family as they mourn.

[Image via Anna Cardwell/Eldridge Toney/Instagram]