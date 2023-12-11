Making A Statement? Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Stun At Kathy Hilton's Christmas Party

Kyle Richards brought Morgan Wade as her apparent date to Kathy Hilton‘s Christmas party! So consider the fuel on those romance rumors at FULL TANK, lolz!

Yes, on Monday afternoon, Kathy took to her Instagram to share snapshots from her holiday bash over the weekend. Seemingly making a statement, the very first pic she included was a sweet snapshot of her and her (formerly estranged) sister Kyle dolled up in front of a Christmas tree — with the country artist in between them! They all smiled for the camera as they seemed to be having a good time together.

Related: Kylie Jenner Snuck Into Timothée Chalamet’s LA Premiere Of Wonka!



The singer was in a black blazer and pants with a burgundy button-down underneath while the 64-year-old donned a sparkly silver ensemble and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stunned in a red dress. Ch-ch-check it out!

Hawt!

As you can see, another notable guest was Tiffany Haddish, who had a little too much fun over Thanksgiving and got arrested for a DUI. She’s supposedly eager to get back on track and has stopped drinking following the legal drama. She was joined at the bash by Paris and Nicky Hilton, Kate Beckinsale, Rachel Zoe, Sutton Stracke, and so many more.

Kyle also shared her own pics from the party — look!

While it’s cool to see Morgan mingling with Kyle’s family, this isn’t the first time she’s met the fashion designer. They’re actually buddies at this point. Last week, Kathy told Extra the performer had her stamp of approval when asked about the romance rumors surrounding the pair, which she denied, insisting they are just close friends. But even for two BFFs, they seem to be spending a LOT of time together — so much so, the new friendship is causing problems for Kyle’s other relationships. Uh-oh!

For now, it doesn’t seem like Mauricio Umansky‘s estranged wife cares. She’s clearly just loving hanging with the Wilder Days artist, no matter what the label is. Still, if she really wants to shut the dating speculation down, she better stop making so many public appearances with the 29-year-old. Kathy’s IG comments were filled with people taking note of the first photo, saying:

“Ok perfect. So we all agree Kyle and Morgan are dating. Cool” “Oh things are getting serious” “well, don’t think there just friends . More like a couple.”

But others saw the post as a sweet way to remind fans the sisters have made amends after an intense rift, one person cheered:

“Ahhh so glad your back together again Kathy life’s too short hun beautiful picture xxx”

You never know, maybe both things are true? What do YOU think?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]