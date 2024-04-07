Anna Paquin Answers Questions About Health Issues After Appearing On Red Carpet With A Walking Cane

Anna Paquin is addressing concerns about her health.

Earlier this week, the True Blood star shocked fans as she walked her first red carpet in nearly two years — and relied on a cane for assistance! She spoke to People at the New York City event, revealing she’s been battling a secret health issue for two years that’s left her with mobility issues, which “hasn’t been easy.”

Related: Prince Harry In ‘Painful Place’ Amid Princess Catherine’s Cancer Diagnosis After Blasting Her In Spare!

And now, she’s opening up a bit more.

During a Friday appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the hosts asked the 41-year-old about her cane and if everything is okay. Anna simply responded:

“I’m having a good day today. Yeah, thank you for asking.”

The X-Men star didn’t go into details about her condition, but noted she’ll likely open up about it publicly in the future:

“I will probably talk about that at some point.”

See the clip (below):

She echoed the same sentiment to Entertainment Tonight the same day, adding that she’s thankful for all the support:

“I am extraordinarily touched and moved by people showing that they care and being interested and kind about it. At some point I will probably elaborate on my own platform in my own words. I’m just really grateful for the support.”

Our thoughts are with her!

Share your support in the comments down below.

[Images via NBC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]