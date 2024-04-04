Anna Paquin Walks With Cane On Red Carpet Amid Battle With Secret Illness -- Details!

Anna Paquin has returned to the spotlight after a “difficult” few years.

On Wednesday, the True Blood star walked the red carpet alongside husband Stephen Moyer at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City for the premiere of their new film A Bit of Light. But unexpectedly, she was using a cane for assistance!

Talking to People on the carpet, the 41-year-old revealed it’s been a tough two years as she has been dealing with a secret health issue that left her with mobility issues, forcing her to rely on a cane. She also experienced some difficulties with her speech. Oh no! She told the outlet:

“It hasn’t been easy.”

We bet not!

Related: The Way MS Changed Christina Applegate As A Parent

While it’s unclear what ailment she’s dealing with, a source told the outlet the 41-year-old is hopeful she’ll make a full recovery. There’s just no word on a timeline yet. We guess that means it isn’t something degenerative? That’s good news. We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed and sending her positive vibes!

Despite the walking device, The Piano alum looked to be in good spirits throughout the night. Take a look (below)!

Stunning!

This marks the X-Men alum’s first red carpet appearance in almost two years. While she’s on the road to recovery, she told People she’s grateful to continue doing what she loves and for the support of her husband, who directed the new indie project. We’re wishing her strength and healing as she continues to battle this undisclosed diagnosis!

Thoughts? Share them in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]