Nicole Scherzinger COUNTER-SUES Pussycat Dolls Founder Robin Antin Amid Reunion Tour Failure!

Nicole Scherzinger wants it to be known the failed reunion tour for The Pussycat Dolls is not her fault!

As Perezcious readers know, Nicole was slapped with a lawsuit by founder Robin Antin in 2021 for allegedly threatening to back out of the reunion tour unless she was granted a majority share and complete creative control over the relaunch. Live Nation also demanded a $600,000 repayment which the touring company initially shelled out for the scheduled 45 live performances. Antin sued Scherzinger for an anticipated breach of contract.

So messy! Now, nearly a year later, the singer is snapping back at her old boss with her own lawsuit!

Nicole accused Robin of misuse and misappropriation of funds “earmarked to pay reunion tour expense” and the “unauthorized use of” her name to secure commercial benefit. She also said the founder breached her duties and obligations to her, severely damaged the Pussycat Dolls’ image, and wasted the funding for the planned reunion tour. The suit read:

“Antin’s self-dealing included extorting $30,000 in “fees,” which she was contractually prohibited from taking. [Antin] contributed little if anything, of value to the reunion. Antin’s waste included paying another entertainer, Pia Mia, more than $100,000 to be PCD’s lead singer and buying her an expensive gift. Ms. Mia did not last with PCD and provided no benefit to the project. When Antin realized that a PCD with Ms. Mia would not be successful, Antin again approached Scherzinger.”

Wow!

The lawsuit also claims Nicole used “$163,000 of her own money” to pay expenses of the upcoming tour — money Robin “to this day has not reimbursed”. Scherzinger also claims to be the ONLY ONE who didn’t receive a touring advance!

“Not only was Scherzinger the only PCD member to personally contribute funds to pay reunion tour expenses, she was also the only one who never received any touring advance.”

Whoa. Things are heating up! But which PCD will prevail? Let us know your opinion in the comments (below).

[Image via Instagram/Nicole Scherzinger/Robin Antin]