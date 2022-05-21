Tristan Thompson Enjoys Father-Daughter Time With True While Khloé Kardashian Is Off At Kourtney's Italy Wedding!

Tristan Thompson is making the most of his time with his beloved 4-year-old daughter while ex-partner and current co-parent Khloé Kardashian is thousands of miles away!

Of course, Khlo-money is in Italy this weekend to celebrate older sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s incredible love story with husband Travis Barker. And while the Revenge Body host enjoys the Poosh founder’s lovely ceremony in Portofino in the gorgeous European nation, Tristan and True are back home and living it up!

The 31-year-old NBA star took to Instagram on Friday night to show off some major fun he was having at home with his lovely daughter! In a series of photo and video posts to his Stories, the Canadian-born basketball star termed himself and True as “Twinz,” dropped a few heart emojis, and… allowed her to style his hair!

Ch-ch-check out some of the adorable highlights, including Tristan’s new waves courtesy of True, as well as the pair’s fun quality time together without mom around (below):

Awww!

We love to see that! Say what you will about Tristan (and we sure do…), he sure loves being a girl dad!

Of course, Tristan’s sordid story with Khloé has been a recurring theme on the family’s new streaming series, The Kardashians, which is airing on Hulu. In the most recent episode of the series, which dropped back on Thursday, the Strong Looks Better Naked author told Tristan that he was “never leaving” their family, even despite the ex-couple’s notable relationship setbacks.

As Perezcious readers will recall, Khloé said to him in a clip from that show:

“We have a very loyal strong bond in our family. We are great coparents, and we are great at blending families. We have learned that from my mom and my dad. … Like Scott is never leaving and Kanye [West] is never leaving. Looks like you are never leaving. We are all here forever. … We are family whether you like it or not.”

In a confessional interview during that same episode, Khloé doubled down on Tristan’s sense and concern as a father, explaining this to viewers (below):

“Tristan is very protective of his family. He doesn’t like people talking about any one of us. It is really cute and how I think everyone should be. You just are supposed to protect your family.”

So it tracks now to see Tristan to above and beyond with True while Khloé is out of town for the weekend!

And we love to see it!

