Ant Anstead Gets SHADY AF Calling Out Ex-Wife Christina Haack For Treating Their Son Like A 'Puppet' On Social Media!

In one fell swoop, Ant Anstead just clapped back at trolls AND called out his ex-wife Christina Haack!

After already slamming the Christina on the Coast star for posting about their son, Hudson, 2 on social media for allegedly questionable purposes (like monetary gain), a hater took it upon themselves to call out Ant after he uploaded a series of videos featuring the little guy on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Anstead posted a photo of a dirty pair of soccer cleats as well as two videos of Hudson playing the sport with him on a sunny day. In the caption, he reflected on finally getting back out on the field after an injury. Ch-ch-check it out (below).

Rather than just enjoy how sweet the content was, one troll wondered:

“I thought you didn’t want your son to be exploited on social media”

A valid point considering all the legal drama! The 43-year-old had no issue explaining his stance on social media — and he got shady AF when hinting at how his ex-wife handles her IG feed! He said:

“Absolutely I don’t. Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I’m all in favour of! It’s a lovely diary to keep and look back on. But being a puppet ‘used’ for commercial gain and being made to perform makes my stomach sick. The two are of course very different x x”

Jeez!! So, that’s how he feels about Christina then!

This response comes less than a month after the TV personality filed for sole custody of Hudson. At the time, he submitted an emergency petition to the court claiming that the Flip or Flop alum was a bad mother. Not only did he feel like she has created an unsafe home environment for him (arguing that Hudson had sustained severe sunburns while in her care, for example), but he disliked the way she supposedly used him for “paid advertisements to sell products” during a March 2022 stay. He demanded:

“I [ask to] be awarded sole legal custody of Hudson, or, in the alternative, for an order restraining both Christina (and me), from using Hudson or Hudson’s likeness or image in any commercial endeavor, social media paid promotion, television or streaming program, or which might otherwise commodify Hudson without the express advanced written consent of both parents in writing.”

Seems reasonable to request that they don’t post about Hudson or at least have to approve of more serious promos or television gigs, but we have to admit, it also seems like it would be hard for Christina, in particular, to make this change since so much of her family life is shared online and on reality television. It’s all kind of part of her brand and business! So, how would she separate that and just so-called virtual diary entries? And if Ant’s the only one opposing what she’s posting online, then he seems to get most of the power when signing any sort of written consent. Just saying…

After reading Ant’s court docs, the 38-year-old, who also shares Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, filed a response with the Orange County court the same day, noting:

“I have read the declaration of Mr. Anstead and was shocked to see the false allegations against me. And his belief that he has been failing to protect our son by sharing custodial time with me.”

In a statement to Us Weekly, she also expressed how “deeply saddened by the situation” she was, continuing:

“I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart.”

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host’s request was denied after he failed to provide enough evidence. The co-parents are expected to meet with a mediator on June 15 to talk through the issue before their next hearing on June 28. As of now, it doesn’t sound like Ant’s changed his tune at all, so let’s hope the mediator helps them settle this before things get too complicated for the kiddo involved!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

