Ant Anstead FINALLY Addresses Renée Zellweger Romance, Reveals They ‘Kept It Secret For A While’!

Ant Anstead finally discussed his relationship with Renée Zellweger!

The 42-year-old television personality joined Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host Cristy Lee on E! News Daily Pop on Wednesday, where he acknowledged his romance with the Oscar-winning actress for the first time.

Anstead admitted they wanted to keep it as private as possible — until the paparazzi suddenly spoiled it for them. He explained:

“Everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close because we kept it secret for a while, and now, unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there.”

The former husband of Christina Haack immediately pivoted back to Zellweger’s appearance on the Discovery+ documentary series, which is how they first met, saying:

“But it was a real pleasure to work with her. She’s a super pro, and she can weld.”

Remaining tight-lipped there, huh! Lee then rescued Antstead from having to further discuss his girlfriend by joking about their surprise and random coupling:

“I mean, honestly I’m disappointed, because I thought her and I were going to start dating afterwards, I was like, ‘Wait, Ant, what?’ But she was amazing. We worked on some awesome projects. The sparks that I saw flying were definitely the sparks with the welder and the grinder, pulling the roof off the Ford Bronco. She just got right in there.”

LOLz!

As you may recall, Zellweger and Anstead made headlines in June when the pair were revealed to be dating. Since then, they’ve kept their love low-key but have slowly started venturing out into the public more, with the duo reportedly attending a black-tie gala together most recently.

Reactions to Ant’s first acknowledgment of Renée? Let us know in the comments!

