Ariana Grande Realized Dalton Gomez Is 'Very Special' & Loved Getting ‘To Know Each Other In Peace’

You no doubt haven’t forgotten Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s big engagement news, and now we’re learning more about how this happy couple fell in love, much in thanks to the pandemic (believe it or not)!

Because of the virus, the couple cooped up together in the pop star’s New York City home in March, after only having begun dating in January! An insider told People it was during this quarantine that things changed for the better, saying:

“She realized he is very special.”

Once it was time for the luxury real estate agent to return to Los Angeles for work, Ari took the plunge and followed! The source elaborating:

“It was getting tricky for them to see each other, so she decided to take her chance. She purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills in June and never looked back. They are incredibly happy.”

While the 27-year-old would normally be jetting across the world performing in sold out arenas on a regular basis, the forced stay-at-home time gave her the ability to focus on her relationship without the preying eyes of followers and paparazzi, which is perfect for her fiancé, the confidant explaining:

“Dalton is a great guy. He is very focused on work and low-key. He likes keeping his relationship with Ari private. They have been able to get to know each other in peace.”

It isn’t just fans who are excited for this singer to find her happily ever after, the Grande fam couldn’t be more thrilled. The insider confirms they’re all on board for a future marriage, divulging:

“Ari’s family is very happy. Everyone loves Dalton. He is great for Ari. This phase of her life has been very quiet and uneventful in a good way. They are very happy that she is marrying Dalton.”

Here’s to hoping once the world gets back to its more normal, hectic self, this couple’s relationship will still thrive.

[Image via Ariana Grande/Instagram]