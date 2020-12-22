The Emotional Reason Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring Is So Unique!

Forget seven rings — Ariana Grande only needs one as she takes a huge step with Dalton Gomez!

As we covered, the Grammy winner took to Instagram on Sunday to announce her engagement to the 25-year-old real estate agent. While the announcement had many fans discussing the pop star’s love of lightning-quick engagements, others were more focused on Ari’s unique ring.

Take a look (below):

Obvi, this rock wasn’t cheap. The piece of jewelry — an oval diamond offset next to a lustrous pearl on a thin platinum band — is estimated to be 5-6 carats and to have cost around “$200 – $300k,” according to Shannon Delaney-Rin, the director of communications at JamesAllen.com, who spoke to Page Six Style about the ring on Sunday.

Andrew Brown, the CEO of WP Diamonds, also thinks Ari’s ring clocks in at six figures, telling the outlet:

“This beautiful engagement ring looks to be an elongated 5-carat oval diamond, set at an angle and accented with a pearl. Assuming a high color and clarity combination, a custom ring such as this would retail around $150,000-$200,000.”

But this sparkler isn’t just outrageously expensive: it’s also devastatingly personal to the Sweetener songstress. Apparently, the pearl on the ring belonged to the 27-year-old’s grandfather!

Fans made the connection shortly after the engagement announcement was made, pointing to a late 2014 tweet from Ari in which she showed off a ring featuring a similar looking pearl. She posted:

“Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa’s tie pin. She says he told her in a dream it’d protect me. <3”

nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it'd protect me. <3 pic.twitter.com/BkvGSfuGWh — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 28, 2014

How precious is that!?

As we reported, the couple started seeing each other in January of this year and bonded quickly after spending months in quarantine together. While the pair kept their budding relationship private, Grande decided to show off her new man on camera back in May when he made a cameo for her Stuck With U music video.

This marks the singer’s second engagement in as many years. Back in 2018, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson proposed to the singer with a $93,000 pear-shaped diamond ring after just a few weeks of dating. Lest we forget, that engagement didn’t last, but it looks like Ari finally found true love with Dalton — and has the unique, six-figure sparkler to back it up.

What do U think about the starlet’s ring, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Ariana Grande/Twitter/Instagram]