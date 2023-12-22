Patrick Mahomes Says Kansas City Chiefs Were Unsure About Taylor Swift At First -- But Now She's 'Part Of The Team'!

Taylor Swift has found her new home with the Kansas City Chiefs!

On Friday, Patrick Mahomes was on CBS Mornings and he talked about all things Tay Tay and Travis Kelce! While speaking to host Nate Burleson, the Chiefs quarterback revealed the team was apprehensive of Trav’s new love at first:

“At first, I feel like everybody kind of stayed away, let [Travis] do what he was doing.”

What a wild time it must’ve been for the whole team to witness their friend spark up a romance with the most famous musician on the planet right now! But very quickly, the Lover singer’s charm won them over — and now she’s been welcomed to the fam officially:

“Then he started bringing Taylor around and we realized how cool of a person she was. So for us, there was a couple jokes here and there at the beginning. But now, she’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom. She’s part of the team.”

Aww!

Related: Inside Taylor & Travis’ ‘Deep Conversations’ About Their Future!

The NFL star went on to dish about how well the pop star and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have “embraced” each other:

“It’s cool that she’s embraced Brittany and they’ve built a friendship as well. [Travis is] lucky enough to be with a great girl, and a great woman. She’s top tier at her profession. It’s really cool to hear about and to see, and now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes.”

Summing up his thoughts, the 28-year-old said he’s “glad” T-Swizzle is around:

“It is really cool. I’m glad she’s the person she is, and she and Travis match so well.”

Too sweet! Ch-ch-check out the full video (below):

We love this for the whole team — but especially Taylor! It seems like she’s finally found where she belongs.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via KSHB 41/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]