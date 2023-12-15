Ariana Grande Still With Scooter Braun -- She's Stuck In A Years-Long Contract!

Ariana Grande didn’t slip out of Scooter Braun‘s grasp that easily!

As we previously reported, the controversial talent manager’s top artists all started jumping ship earlier this year — artists like Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel, and Justin Bieber were all part of the HYBE CEO’s departures. But unfortunately for the artists who want to leave, it hasn’t been as simple as shaking hands and walking away!

Ari was one of several artists who suddenly wanted out of Scooter’s company. So much so, at the time she announced her break away from his companies, an insider made it VERY CLEAR to TMZ that she was on her way out the door:

“Scooter’s team is spinning the story. Ariana is leaving both Scooter and Hybe. There is absolutely no truth to her staying.”

In fact, last weekend it was even revealed she signed on to Brandon Creed‘s new label Good World Management! A big F.U. since the music exec who created the competing label is Scooter’s friend. But even with her new manager, she isn’t able to completely cut ties with the 42-year-old legally, according to a source for DailyMail.com on Thursday. The insider explained:

“Although Ariana has indeed found new music management, she has not dropped or cut ties with Scooter because she is tied in contractually. She continues to be contractually bound to Scooter as there are several long term contracts still in place. If Ariana were to release a new album tomorrow, she would still be obligated to pay Scooter in addition to Brandon. Nothing has changed there.”

Damn!! Paying two managers after the release of an album would be rough. Do they EACH get 10%??

Despite her contractual obligation, though, Ari is doing her best to not collaborate with her old manager, according to a second source:

“She is not working with Scooter. There are legal proceedings pending over what, if anything, each party is entitled to as a result of the contract ending.”

This is similar to what JB is doing — trying to legally work everything out so they can officially cut ties. And while no one is for sure what’s going on behind the scenes, a third source suggested Ariana’s shocking alleged affair with Ethan Slater had something to do with it. They claimed Scooter wasn’t doing his part in protecting her public image:

“Ariana wanted Scooter to do an immediate intervention to salvage her image after being accused of breaking up Ethan’s marriage. But Scooter was not there for her in her time of need and this just wasn’t right to her.”

Oof. It’s no doubt her image took a hit since the controversial relationship came to light. For her manager — the one who’s always supposed to be in her corner — to not have her back during such a big issue would sting, for sure! But it wouldn’t be the first time he’s been accused of some awful behavior.

Hopefully everything can get sorted out legally soon and things can start getting back to normal. What do U think is happening with Scooter behind the scenes, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

