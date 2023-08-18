Ariana Madix Dropping Tell-All Cocktail Book About Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval!

Tom Sandoval must be shaking in his boots right now because Ariana Madix is ready to spill every single detail about their time together over the past nine years!

Ever since the news of Scandoval broke, there has been tons and tons of chatter — especially from the cheating duo Sandoval and Rachel Leviss — about what went on behind the scenes when it came to their relationship. We’ve heard everything from they were roommates and “business partners” instead of a real couple, to they broke up before the cheating scandal was exposed, and so much more.

But instead of letting any rumors about their former romance continue, Ariana is taking the narrative into her own hands! How so? She’s releasing her very own tell-all cocktail book later this year! Yeah, that’s right – the 38-year-old is dropping HER OWN book! (Sandoval won’t be able to weasel his way into co-authoring the project this time!)

What can we expect from this upcoming piece? Well, Vanderpump Rules fans get ready because she is spilling all the juicy tea from her relationship AND the affair scandal – through her drink recipes. She took to Instagram to announce her version of a “breakup album,” writing:

“These last few months have been a whirlwind and though I’m in a better place now, having my personal devastation unfold so publicly was painful. Through all the rumors and crazy headlines, everyone had their own hot take on what happened and I’ll forever be grateful for those who continue to support me through all of it. But now is the time that I’m fully telling my side of the story. Bartending will always be my thing and my new book, SINGLE AF COCKTAILS, is my breakup album, the story of our relationship and the betrayal that ended it all, told through drinks. The book is on sale December 5th and it would mean so much to me if you preordered it (link in bio).”

OMG!! She added:

“Each cocktail tells part of the story of what happened, in my own words. From our happy honeymoon phase, the early issues in our relationship, to when everything broke, and finally, making it out the other side, stronger than before, I’ll cover it all.”

“Cover it all”?! So we could be getting the deets on everything, including more about their kiss while he was dating Kristen Doute, Miami girl, and Scandoval? Oh, Sandoval must be on edge now! The Something About Her owner continued:

“The book tells the whole story, but it’s also a thank you to all of you, my friends, and my family who rallied behind me and picked me up when my world fell down. I know how lucky I am to have all of your support.”

But besides sharing her side of the story, Ariana also noted she wrote the book to help others who’ve been in similar situations to “feel less alone”:

“More than anything, I wrote this book because I heard from so many of you that you could put yourself in my shoes. I wanted to share my side of it to help anyone who has also gone through this heartbreak. You have all given me hope in my darkest times and my wish is that if any of you relate to this story at all, you’ll feel less alone. And the best thing is that the drinks are as good as the stories – you’ll love making them for your favorite people too.”

Ariana concluded her lengthy message by sharing she’ll be showing some “sneak peeks of the book in the coming months” and hopes to “meet some of you in person too when the book comes out.” Fans no doubt will be excited for a glimpse into these pages! You can ch-ch-check out her entire announcement (below):

Wow!!!

Also — HER TIMING! Part 3 of Rachel’s interview with Bethenny Frankel dropped the same day, and this is no doubt a dig!

Mark your calendars and prepare yourselves, Perezcious readers, for all of the tea in December! Reactions? Are you excited about the book? Let us know in the comments below.

