Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun Reps Say They Are NOT Parting Ways -- But Is That A Lie??

We guess Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun are NOT parting ways??

Reps for both the Peaches singer and the music exec officially confirmed to Page Six on Friday morning that rumors suggesting the two are “done” as business partners are not, in fact, true.

However, in an almost IMMEDIATE response, Puck News and Matthew Belloni — the publisher of the original report — had this to say on X (Twitter):

“Justin Bieber’s rep put out a statement denying the Scooter Braun portion of this @PuckNews report. Bieber, who’s still contractually bound to Braun, did this as a face-saving favor to Braun. Translation: Don’t believe it.”

WTF is going on?? WHO’S TELLING THE TRUTH!!

On Thursday, Puck dropped the bombshell report indicating the Biebs and Braun had fallen out, and that the 29-year-old was seeking new management. The outlet dished:

“Bieber and Scooter are kinda done. I heard this week that Justin Bieber has been poking around for a new agency or manager, which begged the question: What about Scooter Braun?”

They added that the Canadian superstar and his longtime manager “haven’t spoken in months,” also suggesting that Bieber had parted ways from his agency CAA, replaced lawyer Aaron Rosenberg with David Lande, and met with controversial business manager Lou Taylor. The news org noted the move was “part of a larger house-cleaning” decision made between JB and his wife Hailey following the young couple’s recent health complications.

Before reps officially struck down the news (at least Bieber’s separation from Braun), multiple sources told Entertainment Tonight on Friday morning that “Justin and Scooter are still working together.” The report claimed, in opposition to Puck’s bombshell:

“Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together.”

Truly confusing s**t!

As of now, neither parties have addressed the situation publicly, but Scooter took to Instagram on Thursday to show off a carousel of vacation pics and videos with Usher, whom he formerly managed, in a post he simply titled “Love.” Bieber, for his part, has not posted since May.

Braun first discovered Bieber’s talent through the star’s YouTube song covers all the way back in 2006, before arranging a face-to-face meeting the following year. The two have worked closely ever since.

What are YOUR thoughts on this evolving situation, Perezcious readers? Are you happy that the business partners are supposedly sticking together, or would you like to see the Biebs move on? Let us know in the comments down below.

