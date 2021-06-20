Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Bring Their 1-Week-Old Daughter Home From Hospital After Respiratory Issues

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham finally brought home their baby girl!

As you may know, the couple recently welcomed boy-girl twins. However, their newborn daughter had to remain in the hospital after being placed in the NICU due to respiratory issues. And on Saturday, the former Bachelor gushed that his wife surprised him and brought their baby home. He wrote alongside several images of him holding his babies:

“Best early Father’s Day gift, our baby girl is home! Lauren surprised me this morning when she came home from the hospital with her.”

Aww! Ch-ch-check out the heartwarming post (below):

For her part, Burnham also shared on Instagram Stories how she felt these last couple of days while her child stayed in the hospital:

“I just felt like I needed to pull back a little bit and have some privacy. I was going through something that was pretty vulnerable, having our daughter in the NICU and also going through the postpartum period. I took some time for myself, but she is officially not in the hospital anymore. I’ve got both my babies home, and it was the best day ever … It’s a really, really happy day.”

We can only imagine how difficult it must have been to leave your newborn behind for a bit. The reality stars also shared an adorable photo of Alessi getting the chance to hold her brother and sister. Take a look (below):

Stop!!! It’s so cute!

Earlier this week, Luyendyk detailed his daughter’s medical struggles on social media, explaining:

“They don’t really know if she’ll come home tomorrow or the next day or if she needs any more time. She’s having some trouble with her breathing. She’s not on oxygen. She’s perfectly healthy. Her development’s just a little bit behind, so she gets really relaxed. Her heart rate slows down because of the breathing slowing and that is concerning. They’re just being extra, extra careful, which I appreciate but still a little bit heartbreaking.”

Despite their difficult circumstances, the parents remained in good spirits. Lauren and Arie kept their followers up-to-date on her progress throughout the week, even celebrating the tiny tots’ 1-week birthday. They wrote in an IG caption:

“happy first week of life to my sweet babies. looking forward to double the diapers, double the feedings, double the snuggles. can’t wait to have you both home.”

Congrats, again, to Lauren and Arie! We’re so glad everyone has finally been reunited!

[Image via Lauren Luyendyk/Instagram]