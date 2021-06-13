The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Welcome TWINS!!

Double trouble!

Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren Burnham welcomed the birth of their boy-girl twins on Saturday! With their one-year-old daughter, Alessi Ren (above, lower inset), this rounds the family out to a solid party of five! AH-mazing!

Related: Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Are Married! See The GORGEOUS Pics!!

After documenting parts of his wife’s birthing journey, Arie later took to Instagram Stories to share the happy news with fans, writing:

“@luyendyktwins are here! Momma and babies doing great and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for the support.”

So exciting!! We cannot wait to meet the little ones!

Arie’s final rose pick from Season 22 of the hit series was very active on socials throughout her pregnancy, even chronicling her baby bump watch on an Instagram account made in the twin’s honor. Starting at 15 weeks preggers, the reality TV contestant wrote little love letters to her tiny tots as they grew in her belly. Dad even chimed in with his own messages, like the cute mention of the parent’s love origin at 24 weeks along:

“Hi you two! 24 weeks old, heyyo! So tonight your mom and I are watching The Bachelor. Long story, but one day we’ll share it all with you.”

So freaking sweet! Earlier on in his wife’s pregnancy, the Dutch race car driver didn’t shy away from spilling how he learned they were expecting more kiddos. The reveal was pretty hilarious, too! The reality star told Us Weekly in February:

“Whenever she gets pregnant, there’s some arguing that we have. Lauren tends to get a little … combative. I don’t even know how to put it. So I was watching TV and she was in her room and we had argued about something really dumb. And then she’s like, ‘I’m pregnant.’ I was like, ‘Of course you are. Of course. This is exactly what happens.’”

Related: Black Bachelor Producer Calls Show’s Racism Reckoning ‘A PR Stunt’ — Here’s Why!

The 29-year-old thought it was just as funny, and it even gave her the perfect reason to win the fight like every woman should. LOLz! She dished:

“I kept telling him too. I was like, ‘I feel like I’m about to get my period because I just have that feeling.’ So he was convinced that I was on my period and then, surprise, I wasn’t. ‘You can’t be mad at me anymore. I’m pregnant.’ I’m so thankful to say that I was crazy for a reason now. Hormones have [made me] cry at… literally everything.”

Aww, we bet there’s been a lot of happy tears in their household these days as the small family of three turns into a ruckus bunch of five! We mean, three under three is A LOT! Hopefully the new siblings don’t get into too much “dumb” fighting or else the new parents are in for quite a treat these next few years. That’s the price you pay for some mini-me’s, we suppose. It’s all worth it in the end, especially given the duo’s incredibly sad miscarriage in 2020. (Cause that year just couldn’t have gotten any worse, could it?). Lauren even had to debunk some pesky rumors that claimed the Bachelor alums had “separated” — which was totally not true! So on to better, brighter, and wilder family times now!

Congratulations, Arie and Lauren!! Can’t wait to see what fun y’all get up to with the new arrivals!

[Image via Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram]