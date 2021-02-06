Armie Hammer DROPPED By WME -- Are We About To See His Last Movies Ever?!

Well, we can’t say we’re surprised at this point…

At first when those now infamous Armie Hammer DMs were leaked, we were incredulous. After all the messages — allegedly sent by the actor to women he was sleeping with on the side during his marriage — talked about sexual violence, rape fantasies, and even cannibalism. A lot of cannibalism.

It was that last part that got most of the attention — and is admittedly the most shocking. But there was just so much that came across as a disturbing view of women.

In the weeks following multiple women who had been romantically linked to the Social Network star came forward with stories of the abuse and manipulation they’d suffered throughout the relationship. And suddenly this cannibal thing was less a meme and more just one aspect of a much larger picture of an alleged abuser.

Shortly after he left the Jennifer Lopez action comedy Shotgun Wedding and then from the true Hollywood story The Offer based on the allegations only made sense. His statement on the former made it sound like it was his decision to leave the movie in light of the allegations requiring him to be with his kids more:

“I’m not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Of course, it makes more sense that Lionsgate would be firing him — after all, his scandal would be tainting their project, not the other way around. That plus the fact he doesn’t live in the same country as his children at the moment, so they’ve already been spending months without him around… yeah, we didn’t buy it.

So now we’re learning, per The Hollywood Reporter, that Armie has been dropped by his agency, WME, completely. Something tells us he won’t be releasing a statement claiming he broke up with them. Sources tell the outlet his personal publicist quit, too. Oof. Bad time for that.

It doesn’t mean Armie won’t ever get work again. Hollywood loves a redemption story after all. Your local Redbox is full of movies you’ve never heard of starring former big stars who no big studios want to work with for one reason or another.

But have we seen the last of his big budget and acclaimed indie movies?

Currently Armie is still in the completed but long delayed by COVID Poirot sequel, Death On The Nile. We’re guessing he’ll be left out of the future promotional material as much as possible on that one…

Likewise for the upcoming Taika Waititi soccer comedy Next Goal Wins, which is also reportedly complete.

As for other films he’s still attached to, like The Billion Dollar Spy or the Call Me By Your Name sequel? Well, it’s not too late to replace him. Looks like Josh Duhamel is going to have an exciting next few years…

