Marilyn Manson Canned By Longtime Manager!

Fortunately, we live in a time where abuse allegations are taken VERY seriously. This week, Tony Ciulla — the man who managed Marilyn Manson‘s career from 1996 — made a non-vocal statement by dropping his long-time client. Ciulla had been at the helm of Manson’s career even through other controversies (such as the singer’s comments about the Columbine shooters and so many different lawsuits).

For those who missed it (and we’ve got other coverage on this subject here), here’s the short story: This week, Evan Rachel Wood took to Instagram and alleged that Brian Warner — Manson’s legal name — had groomed her from a young age and abused her during their relationship.

Since those allegations, many have reacted by essentially canceling the Antichrist Superstar musician. That’s why the news of Manson’s manager following suit doesn’t seem so surprising. While we weren’t in the room where it happened and can’t testify to the validity of Wood’s statements, many others also spoke out about his apparent abusive nature and/or cut ties with him. Loma Vista, the label that released his most current music, has broken their relationship with the singer. So has his booking agent, CAA. Even Trent Reznor from Nine Inch Nails had something to say about Marilyn with:

“I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago.”

And, yeah, we definitely get where they’re all coming from. Our guess is that his former business associates are probably thinking they’re safer cutting ties. What do you all think, Perezcious readers? Is he getting what he deserves??

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN]