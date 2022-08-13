Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s 20-Year-Old Daughter Ariana Arrested For DUI In Georgia

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s 20-year-old daughter found herself in some legal trouble over the weekend!

According to jail records obtained by TMZ, Ariana Biermann was arrested for driving under the influence on Saturday in Forsyth County, Georgia, after getting into a minor car accident. She was booked on three separate charges: misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change, and underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol. Innerestingly, the outlet noted that Ariana was processed using her mom’s maiden name Zolciak and not her adopted father’s name, Biermann. As you many know, Kroy Biermann adopted both the influencer and her sister Brielle back in 2013.

Her on-and-off again boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, was also arrested with Ariana. In addition to DUI, he was taken into custody for allegedly furnishing and purchasing alcohol under 21 and violating the conditions of his driving permit. Ariana and Hudson have since bonded out.

Her attorney, Justin Spizman, has since denied the DUI allegations, saying in a statement to TMZ:

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI. Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.”

There is no word on what her momma Kim has to say about this situation yet — but we can imagine she is not too happy about it!

[Image via The Real/YouTube, Ariana Biermann/Instagram]