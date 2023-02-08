Armie Hammer Rape Accuser BLASTS Interview Claims -- And She Has Receipts!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Was Armie Hammer‘s interview over the weekend the emotional plea of a man who’s put in the work to work past his demons and heal? Or a transparent attempt to manipulate public perception so he can be a movie star again?

We certainly know which his accuser Effie Angelova believes. The woman behind the HouseOfEffie social media accounts was the first to out Armie by releasing the DMs in which he talked about cannibalism and sexual assault. She was also the one who accused him of rape. Not emotional abuse, not having rough kinks. Rape.

So naturally Effie wasn’t too impressed with the interview in which he claimed he was ready to “own” his “mistakes” and “take accountability” — but also denied any and all actions that crossed the line into breaking the law. So she tore it apart piece by piece — and unlike Armie, who claimed his DMs would exonerate him, she provided the receipts!

The Lone Ranger star told Air Mail on Saturday that everything was consensual, that the rape was actually a “consensual non-consent scene” that they discussed at length beforehand. But that doesn’t seem to be the case in these messages between them that she posted on Twitter. She seems genuinely upset as he laughs about her pain. (Be warned, these are pretty graphic…)

Not sure if these exonerate him at all, much less in half a second…

He also claimed she was the one who taught him about rape play! Well, if she was the one who got him into rape fantasies, why does she have a DM in which he is the first to bring it up, asking her if she’s into it?!

Yeah, doesn’t look good.

And about that story about his alleged suicide attempt? He told Air Mail that in the midst of this huge scandal, early in 2021, everything was weighing down on him, and the pressure was just too much. And one day while on the beach in the Caymans, he thought about ending things:

“I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned or was hit by a boat or eaten by a shark. Then I realized that my kids were still on shore, and that I couldn’t do that to my kids.”

But according to Effie, Armie told her this exact same story about walking into the ocean — only it was BEFORE she went public with the DMs.

WHAT?!

In a series of stories she explained that she was communicating with Armie about how much he hurt her, and he was telling her how sorry he was. Then he told her the ocean story, and it made her sympathetic!

“It made me so worried about him, he made me feel bad for telling him his abuse messed me up and it made me want to take care of him instead.”

Yep. This was in August 2020 — she even shared some of the DMs from that time. That was pre-scandal! But the self-harm story worked to garner sympathy. Now Effie thinks Armie knows it works and is trying it on a grander scale, trying to get the public back on his side by making everyone worried about him! She wrote:

“Now he claims his ocean story happened after I spoke out publicly. It seems so manipulative because he knows his ocean story shut me up last time and evoked sympathy and it’s like now he’s trying it again. I think on some level he feels guilty.”

Yeesh. If that’s true, if he really used a fake “suicide” story just to get sympathy so everyone would forgive him for these awful deeds, that’s just so despicable! Obviously the interviewer couldn’t exactly fact-check whether Armie walked out into the ocean or what he was thinking. But they could have reached out to Effie and gotten her side of the rape fantasy stuff. They might even have stumbled onto her knowledge of the “ocean story” origin. It kind of feels like they didn’t try to interrogate Armie’s version of events at all…

Could that be the reason he chose Air Mail, an outlet we’d frankly never heard of, instead of, say, People or some other big outlet? As Effie also hinted at in her stories, Air Mail was founded by former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter — someone who isn’t exactly a stranger to controversy when it comes to including the perspective of victims. The EIC was in charge of VF in 2003 when allegations of sexual misconduct were left out of an exposé on Jeffrey Epstein! Apparently reporter Vicky Ward had interviewed two young women at the time who were accusing Epstein. One of them, Annie Farmer, was one of the four victims who testified against Ghislaine Maxwell! But Carter removed them from the final copy? Ward contends that Carter had a “bromance” with Epstein and was trying to protect him. Last year, she released her own transcripts from the time in which Carter allegedly told her abuse of an underage girl was “not that earth-shattering.”

Did Armie choose that particular mag to tell his story, knowing what he could get away with talking to them? Hmm.

Effie had plenty more to say on the matter. You can find her entire, thorough debunking of Armie’s interview in her IG Story highlights HERE. As for Armie, we’re definitely going to have to be a lot more cynical when it comes to his public statements in the future…

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

