Dakota Johnson Jokes She Was Almost 'Another Woman That Armie Hammer Had Tried To Eat'!!

Dakota Johnson just called out Armie Hammer in the most AWKWARD way possible!

The actress was at Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance presented by IMDbPro in Park City, Utah on Thursday to celebrate the work of director Luca Guadagnino, who was being honored with the Sundance Institute International Icon Award. Dakota has been in a couple Luca films, most recently 2018’s Suspiria. But instead of focusing on the auteur she used her time in the spotlight to call attention to the filmmaker’s most controversial leading man!!

During her speech, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum joked that she was almost cast in Luca’s critically-acclaimed movie Call Me by Your Name — but later became glad she missed out on the opportunity, teasing:

“Sadly, I wasn’t in [CMBYN]. Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach, but our schedules conflicted. Thank God, though, because I would’ve been another woman that Armie Hammer had tried to eat.”

OMG!

The dig was immediately met with some shocked laughter, and after an awkward pause, the rest of the crowd lit up with applause and cheers, leading her to add:

“Who knew cannibalism was so popular?”

Not only does this reference Armie’s scandal, but it’s also a reference to the director’s most recent project, the unfortunately timed cannibal romance film Bones and All. Damn! She really went there! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Dakota Johnson jokes that she wasn’t cast in #CallMeByYourName: “Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach, but our schedules conflicted. Thank God, because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat.” pic.twitter.com/9RZqeu4SCN — Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2023

Of course, Armie was blasted in the news when DMs came out revealing both that he cheated on his wife AND that he had some sadistic kinks — which included, apparently, cannibalism. Or at least cannibal play.

However, things got way more serious when the acclaimed actor was accused of rape by a woman named Effie, as well as sexual abuse by exes Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze. The scandal led to his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he shares two children, Harper, 8, and Ford, 6.

Speaking to Page Six back in January 2021, Courtney opened up about her unusual relationship with the actor — by detailing his disturbing AF kinks! She told the outlet the Social Network star would express his desire to “barbecue and eat” her during their relationship, noting:

“He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it.”

At the time, she tried to brush it off, recalling:

“‘F**k that was weird,’ but you never think about it again. He says, ‘I want to take a bite out of you.’ If I had a little cut on my hand, he’d like suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got.”

Those types of things could be considered just normal weird couple stuff… but not when juxtaposed with the very real abuse he allegedly inflicted.

Paige Lorenze actually claimed the performer used a knife to carve out the letter “A” near her vajayjay — and she showed the scar as proof. She candidly shared:

“I kind of sat back and let it happen. I didn’t really know what to do or say. […] As sad as that is, I wanted him to like me and feel like I was down for what he wanted.”

Since the many allegations made headlines, Armie has vehemently denied any wrongdoing via statements from his attorney. One read:

“From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”

It continued:

“[Effie’s] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

But since then, Armie has essentially gone into hiding. The LAPD is still investigating the case. Considering all that, it sure is a bold thing for Dakota to be joking about with a bunch of other industry professionals! LOLz! Did you find the joke funny? Or awkward as hell? Sound OFF (below)!

