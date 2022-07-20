Arnold Schwarzenegger Co-Star STILL Hasn't 'Forgiven Him' For FARTING In Her Face During Filming!

Arnold Schwarzenegger tends to leave a good impression on most of his co-stars — but in one case, he apparently left an apocalyptic backdoor breeze.

At least that’s how one of the Hollywood icon’s former co-stars remembers their time filming the biblical horror film End of Days together — and she said she still hasn’t “forgiven him” for it!

The revelation was made by acclaimed British-Australian actress Miriam Margolyes during a recent episode of news.com.au‘s I’ve Got News for You podcast. When asked who her “least favorite co-star” was, the Harry Potter alum was all too forthcoming! She gave the title to Arnie, saying not only was he a “bit too full of himself” — he was a bit too full of gas, apparently!

Miriam went on to say the “rude” actor deliberately farted in her face during production on the 1999 flick, telling the hosts:

“He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course I do — but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face.”

As you probably don’t remember, the Y2K-panic film stars Schwarzenegger as a security expert who has to stop Satan (Gabriel Byrne) before he knocks up a young woman (Robin Tunney) with the antichrist before the millennium ends. You know, the same old story. Ha!

The actress claims that while filming a critical scene, Arnie made a critical hit on her face with a nasty stink torpedo. She recalled:

“I was playing Satan’s sister and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted. It wasn’t on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven’t forgiven him for it.”

