Tristan Thompson Seen Getting Flirty With TWO More Women In Greece!

Tristan Thompson is still out doing what he does best…

After news broke that he is expecting another child with Khloé Kardashian, the NBA player has been avoiding social media backlash by partying it up in Greece. After several sightings, including one in which he was hand-in-hand with a new gal, he’s been spotted yet again — this time with two mystery women!!

According to DailyMail.com, on Tuesday, the basketball star was seen in good spirits hanging out with these lady friends in Mykonos. First, photos of the embattled athlete showed him in a casual, all-orange t-shirt and shorts getup walking the streets with a brunette in a white crochet dress at 5 a.m., supposedly after leaving a nightclub. Sounds familiar, right? This is becoming a trend for the vacationer!

Hours later, the duo was joined by another woman as they all had lunch together!! A double date?! Well, not exactly — two other men were sitting by Tristan, but still, he’s clearly enjoying his time surrounded by ladies! And who knows what they’ve all been up to away from cameras?! It remains unclear if any of these women are repeats from his previous late-night rendezvous. Ch-ch-check out the photos HERE!

Of course, this comes after the soon-to-be father of four was seen holding hands with a mystery woman after partying at the night club Bonbonniere on Friday. He was also said to be seen at the same venue surrounded by several women and smoking hookah. It’s just a good thing he’s a single man these days or these sightings would look way worse than they already do (considering the baby is reportedly due any day now)!

As Perezcious readers know, Khloé and Tristan, who already share 4-year-old daughter True, are expecting another baby, reportedly a boy, via surrogate imminently. The shocking revelation came after fans began to speculate that the on-again, off-again couple might be getting back together — months after Tristan admitted to cheating on Khloé with Maralee Nichols, who welcomed their son, Theo, in December. (He’s also dad to Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.) Safe to say the baby blabber just about shut down the internet!!

But we now know that Koko is most definitely NOT taking her baby daddy back. Instead, they’re hoping to co-parent their second child, who was conceived just a month before Tristan’s scandal was revealed. Rough timing — and a completely s**tty move on Tristan’s part!! Did he seriously think he wasn’t going to get caught?!

Interestingly, the one person who we’d think would be the most upset about Tristan’s behavior these days seems to be the most chill! After reports of her ex’s island hooks-up hit headlines, the Good American founder “liked” a fan’s post discussing the matter, and she’s seemingly unbothered by Tristan having his fun as a single guy!

Last week as photos first emerged of the 31-year-old hanging out with other women, the Hulu personality double tapped a fan’s Instagram post urging KarJenner stans to give the guy a break. IG user @kardashiansocial wrote:

“To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloé and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloé’s rep, they haven’t spoken since December besides coparenting.”

As for those who are frustrated with the athlete for jetting off so close to the reported due date, they continued:

“So I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby which we don’t know when Khloé’s surrogate is due.”

The reality TV star’s “like” seems to prove she agrees with all of the above. So, that’s good, we guess! For her part, Khloé seems focused on relishing in her last days as a mom of one. Posting a series of snapshots of her and True, she wrote on Tuesday:

“Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl.”

Cuties!!

Here’s to hoping none of Tristan’s romantic drama gets Khlo down as she’s getting ready to welcome a new little one! That’s all-consuming enough as it is. Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

