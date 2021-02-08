Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Call It Quits After Less Than A Year Of Dating

Another couple bites the dust!

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy (born Gerald Earl Gillum) have broken up after less than a year of dating, according to a report from E!. The news comes after the couple recently unfollowed each other on Instagram, leading many fans to speculate that the 31-year-old actress and Down rapper have called it quits. Ugh, so sad!

Related: Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan Spotted Together One Month After Split!

In case you didn’t know, the former couple was first spotted locking lips while out in Los Angeles back in May, just after Ashley had split from longtime girlfriend Cara Delevingne. It was also around that time when they released an interesting cover of Radiohead’s Creep on YouTube.

Reminisce over the unexpected collab (below):

Back then, a source disclosed to E!:

“Ashley and G-Eazy aren’t dating but are definitely hanging out and having fun right now. It’s a good distraction for Ashley. They connected after working together recently but have been friends for a while now and also have a few mutual friends.”

The insider further added:

“They have bonded over that and really get along. They are both funny and love being chill while sitting at home and laughing for hours. It’s definitely nothing serious but they are enjoying time together right now.”

However, the pair’s relationship soon blossomed into something a little more serious! As you may know, they quarantined together during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were also frequently seen on romantic coffee and food dates, as well as some long hikes in El Lay over the summer. Back in June, the Pretty Little Liars star even took the musician as her date to her sister’s wedding. Not to mention the fact that they were not afraid to pack on the PDA!

Anyone else remember the pic of him licking her face? Honestly, we don’t know how she let him do that during rona times. Either way, how could that not be the telltale sign of a committed couple?!

But it was in October that a source confessed to the outlet that many of their friends didn’t think the relationship would last so long, saying:

“Many people in their friend group thought Ashley and G would be a short fling, but they are very serious about each other. They have been inseparable for months and are basically living together at this point.”

Honestly, we all probably thought it was going to be a short-lived entanglement, and we are shocked they even lasted as long as they did. The insider did explain, though:

“They both make each other laugh all day long. G-Eazy thinks that Ashley brings him more down to earth and keeps him grounded. It’s been very healthy so far, and they are in a great place.”

In December, the No Limits hitmaker posted a since-deleted birthday tribute (big hint there!) to the actress, writing:

“Happy birthday beautiful @ashleybenson I love you to the moon and back.”

Sigh….

Okay, Perezcious readers, how do U feel about Ashley and Gerald’s breakup? Heartbroken or shocked? Or do U just not give a damn? Oh, wait, or do U hope this means there’s a chance for her to get back together with Cara?! Let us know your feelings in the comments (below)!

[Image via Derrick Salters/WENN/Avalon]