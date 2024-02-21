Ireland Baldwin Shows Off REAL Post-Baby Body -- 9 Months & No Magic Snapback!

Ireland Baldwin is the queen of keeping it real!

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old took to her Instagram to share an update with her followers on the status of her body and health nine months after she gave birth to her first child. And she looks AH-Mazing!! In the caption of the candid post, she wrote about her relatable struggles with consistency, admitting she isn’t “working out everyday”:

“9 months postpartum and I’m far from where I want to be but I’m over the hump and finally finding time to get this ass into shape. Not necessarily working out everyday, but making strides to be more consistent. Walk more. Move more. Just wanted to do a solidarity post with anyone who’s having a tough time getting inspired to change bad habits/work on yourself.”

She continued on to reveal that she didn’t even “care” to start losing “baby weight” right away.

However!! She wants everyone to know that going at your own pace is the only way to go:

“I still have days where I binge eat an entire box of Girl Scout cookies for dinner but that’s ok! It took 7-9 months to even start to lose any baby weight or care to… and anyone who makes you feel bad for going at your own pace or not being enough can suck it. This s**t is HARD. Be kind to yourself.”

See the full post (below):

She looks absolutely stunning! It’s so refreshing to see someone be so REAL! Way to go, momma! You do you!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know what U think in the comments (below).

[Image via Ireland Baldwin/Instagram]