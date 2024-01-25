Sofia Richie Is Pregnant!! See The AMAZING Baby Bump Pics!

Sofia Richie is going to be a mom!

The 25-year-old and husband Elliot Grainge are expecting their first child together, a baby girl! She announced the news in an interview with Vogue published on Thursday, even showing off her baby bump in a photoshoot. Check it out (below):

Awww! Sofia revealed to the outlet that the couple “found out very, very early” about her pregnancy, explaining:

“I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

When she got back to Los Angeles, she had already been a “few days late on my period,” so she wanted to take a test just in case, especially since she planned on going to the Ed Sheeran concert and knew it would be a “boozy night.” She shared they had been casually trying to have a baby ever since they got married in April, adding:

“I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different.”

Wanting to be sure, she had Elliot run to CVS to pick up three more pregnancy tests. And those all came back positive, too! Sofia recalled:

“He was so excited, and we both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective — even with my friends.”

Now, Sofia is ready to share her pregnancy with the world! Amazing news! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

