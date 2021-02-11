Stanford Pediatrician Arrested For Allegedly Luring Underage Girl For S*x

This is just all kinds of no.

A Stanford pediatrician was arrested for allegedly sending NSFW pictures to an underage girl and trying to lure her for s*x.

On Tuesday, Redwood City police confirmed that Dr. Dylan O’Connor, who works at Stanford Health’s Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto, was cuffed and booked on Friday on charges of traveling to meet a minor for lewd purposes and sending harmful material to a juvenile — both of which are felony crimes.

Related: Two More Cheerleaders From Netflix’s Cheer Arrested On Separate Child Sexual Misconduct Charges

According to the police report, officials started investigating the 33-year-old after they received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children unit of the San Jose police department. The special unit monitors the illegal exchange of images and activity involving children.

Investigators who monitored O’Connor’s electronic media communication allegedly found “personal photographs of a pornographic nature sent by the suspect,” according to police. The arrest report explained that O’Connor is accused of then trying to meet up with the self-declared underage victim to have s*x with her. It continued:

“The investigation revealed that an adult male was attempting to lure a self-declared underage female to a designated location with the intent to engage in sexual activity with her. When the suspect arrived at the arranged location, he was arrested without incident.”

Thank goodness for that.

Police didn’t share how the suspect and alleged victim met, but noted that a search warrant served on the suspect’s home after the arrest led to other electronic devices being seized in an attempt to identify more potential victims.

Related: Shia LaBeouf Denies ‘Each And Every’ Sexual Battery & Abuse Allegation Made By FKA Twigs

After learning of his arrest, the hospital where O’Connor worked immediately stripped him of his duties and put him on administrative leave. A spokesperson for the hospital told NBC Bay Area TV station KNTV:

“These are serious criminal charges, which we understand are still under investigation by law enforcement, so we are unable to comment further at this time.”

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone who has information or who had similar contact with the suspect to contact Sgt. Nick Perna at (650) 780-7672. Officials added:

“Persons with information about this investigation or any other investigation who wish to remain anonymous can provide information through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or send information online at www.BayareaCrimeStoppers.org.”

We hope justice is served.

[Image via WENN]