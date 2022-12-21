Is 'Lothario' John Mayer A Changed Man?! Dating Details, Postcoital Activities, & More From His Call Her Daddy Interview!

John Mayer is opening up!

On Tuesday, the singer sat down with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast to get candid about his stacked dating history, the inspiration behind one of his most popular songs, and what his sex life is like these days.

After earning himself the reputation of a playboy for his past flings with stars like Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift, the musician interestingly insists that all he’s ever wanted was a “deep, meaningful, and secure” relationship — and yes, marriage is the endgame! He’s so serious about settling down one day that he “can’t wait” to fight about dry-cleaning with his future wife, he explained:

“Nothing’s hotter to me than conflict resolution. I am horny for conflict resolution.”

John Mayer dreaming of domestic life?! Who would have thunk it?

While this may be his goal, the 45-year-old isn’t doing anything to reach it lately. Despite being most recently linked to much younger Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka, 23, he insisted he’s “currently single” and not actively looking to mingle. That’s not to say he isn’t seeing other people — he just doesn’t think he has to do much to attract the ladies:

“Dating is no longer a codified activity for me. I don’t really date. I don’t think that I have to, to be quite honest. I quit drinking like six years ago, so I don’t have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage.”

LOLz! He’s sure confident (or cocky…)!

Interestingly, John’s decision to go sober has actually impacted his dating life a lot! Not only does it make asking a girl out harder, but the relationship tends to be deeper, he shared:

“You have to be honest. You have to express yourself. You have to be really glaringly honest.”

The songwriter continued:

“You have to express your anxieties. You can’t just walk over them by drinking. You have to be like, ‘This is what I’m anxious about.’ And when someone in life accommodates your anxiety, that’s bonding. I don’t think I’m truly connected with someone until I freak out a little bit and they go, ‘It’s OK.'”

Aw! Sweet! Getting to this place of honesty in relationships has also solidified what he’s looking for in a romance. Proving he wants to walk down the aisle one day, he expressed:

“Every relationship I’ve ever been in was devoted to the idea that this could go the distance. My entire life, today included, if you told me that I could have a great two months with someone but it would end on the first day of the third month, I would not be interested. I’ve always sought potential for a long-term relationship.”

This is a big change from his younger self — who grabbed onto every bit of romance he got since he grew up feeling like he didn’t deserve it and was, therefore, constantly looking for “approval.” He dished:

“I was made to believe, growing up, that if somebody liked me, it was pretty much an accident and should be capitalized on. So, I felt very deeply when somebody liked me.”

Despite having “a couple of nameplates on [him], like ‘Lothario,'” AKA a man who behaves irresponsibly or selfishly in a sexual relationship, Mayer said he “did invest” himself into several of his relationships. All that said, though, he hasn’t had the kind of love story he hopes to one day. While he’s been in love before, John never had a “smooth sailing” romance, he noted:

“I haven’t really got to the part of relationship that was the ‘smooth sailing’ part. I have a feeling when I do, I’m gonna have a lot to work on — but I’ll be excited to work on it.”

As for the star’s 2001 smash hit Your Body Is A Wonderland, the Grammy winner insisted the song was based on this “one and only high school girlfriend,” and not one of his former celeb girlfriends as rumors have speculated. He revealed:

“That was about my first girlfriend. I was 21 when I wrote that song and I was nostalgic for being 16.”

If you didn’t know, most fans have speculated the song was written about Jennifer Love Hewitt, though they were publicly confirmed to be dating a year after the song came out and she has denied she was the inspiration. Shutting down rumors for good (without naming names), John told listeners:

“It’s one of those things where people just form that idea [and] it gets reinforced over the years. No, no, no, I have never met a celebrity when I wrote that song.”

After performing two of his songs, Dancing in a Burning Room and Why Georgia, on the podcast, the host wondered if he ever plays the guitar for his lovers before sex — and the answer might surprise you! John revealed:

“No, I do it after sometimes. No, you should never play guitar to have sex with someone, but a little naked guitar playing after is very memorable.”

LMAO! Not only does he think pulling out the guitar helps him with the ladies, but he seems to enjoy the awkwardness of the moment post-sex, too! He explained:

“With a little gut hanging over, sitting Indian-style on the edge of the bed. It’s nice! I like seeing the way people fold up all weird when they sit up. No matter who you are, you look weird when you sit up. And it’s cute.”

Hah! While there ya have it! He didn’t spill too much about his actual romances (sigh), but at least we know how he loves to charm his dates in the bedroom. LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Anything surprise you? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Spotify]