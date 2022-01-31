Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Welcome First Child!

Bachelor In Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are officially parents!

The couple welcomed a baby boy named Dawson Demitri Haibon on Monday, per the new dad’s Instagram announcement! The baby’s name was chosen in honor of Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Titanic character, Jack Dawson — “one of Ashley’s loves,” Haibon revealed on Amazon Live last month.

Hours before the birth, Jared teased fans on his IG Story by sharing it was “go time.” Then, he returned with a video explanation, adding in the caption:

“Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn’t have gone much smoother He’s so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it’s totally worth it!”

100% worth it!

In the clip, the 33-year-old continued:

“The labor went well. Ashley is recovering right now. Dawson is doing well, just wanted to give you an update. Thank you to everyone who’s been asking.”

We cannot wait to get a glimpse at baby Dawson!! Congrats!!

