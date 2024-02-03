The Bear's Ayo Edebiri Says WHAT About Jennifer Lopez In Resurfaced Clip?!

Yiiiiiiikes.

Mere HOURS before new Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri is set to host Saturday Night Live alongside musical guest Jennifer Lopez, a clip from a 2020 podcast has resurfaced where the 28-year-old actress completely DRAGS the musician. The Bear star went on the Scam Goddess podcast to discuss Linda Taylor‘s infamous welfare scam with Laci Mosley — but ended up on the topic of J.Lo instead! She went as far as to call the 54-year-old’s entire career “one long scam”:

“Well, that’s the thing. She thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her. I think she thinks that she’s still good even though she’s not singing for most of these songs.”

Whaaaa???

She says she even became “fascinated” with the musician’s career and started “reading up” on it:

“A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J. Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio,’ like J. Lo was busy. It’s like, ‘Doing what?’ Not singing, obviously!”

Ch-ch-check out the resurfaced clip (below):

Wild…

Now, obviously there has been no confirmation to said rumors about Jenny’s production process, but uh… This is definitely going to be an awkward topic come Saturday when the pair perform together on SNL! They’ve already released a teaser of the episode, and things seem to be going alright, but it’s a bit ironic that Ayo says she loves “everything” about J.Lo with what we know now.

The Bottoms lead looks more like a fan these days after talking all that smack about Ben Affleck‘s wifey a few years ago! Hopefully she’s changed her mind and apologized for what she dished out…

For what it’s worth, according to TMZ‘s sources, it doesn’t sound like the Delola founder cares all that much, at least, not enough to let it ruin the show!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

