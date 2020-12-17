Babysitter Charged With Murdering 2-Year-Old Girl After Police Find Disturbing Phone Searches

Sometimes, the people we trust most turn out to be those we should trust the least.

A Georgia woman has been charged in the murder of a 2-year-old girl who died while under her care, and no one’s more shocked about it than the toddler’s mother, who has been good friends with the babysitter for years.

Sandy Springs Police Department arrested 29-year-old Kirstie Flood (pictured above) on Tuesday after an autopsy on the deceased child revealed she “suffered severe injuries that resulted in her death during her care by the suspect,” according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The investigation was launched on December 9 after a call was made about an unresponsive child inside a Sandy Springs apartment. First responders rushed the young girl, whom the family identified as Fallon Fridley, to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) where she was pronounced dead.

Flood reportedly told investigators that Fallon hit her head on a slide at the playground, but CHOA doctors said the toddler’s injuries did not line up with the babysitter’s story. According to a warrant obtained by Atlanta station WSB-TV, the 29-year-old sitter became an even bigger suspect when police say they found searches on her cell phone that read, “what type of people enjoy abusing other people’s children” and “what does it mean to have a sudden urge to beat a child that’s not yours.”

The case remains open, but Flood has been charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of malice murder, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of cruelty to children in the 1st degree. A judge reportedly denied her bond.

Unsurprisingly, the family is reeling over this tragedy. Kristin Fridley, Fallon’s mother, told WSB-TV that Flood was a close friend and had been their full-time babysitter since August, explaining:

“It’s like this evil was in front of my face for years and I never saw it.”

Simply terrifying.

Kristen added that Fallon was the “light of my life” and the “love of my life.”

A GoFundMe page has already been set up to help pay for funeral and future family expenses. Organizer Samantha Shelton wrote:

“We are heartbroken and horrified over the loss of Fallon’s precious and innocent life being cruelly taken by another human being. Please continue to keep Kristin and her family in your hearts and prayers. She is experiencing hell on earth that no parent should have to endure.”

The campaign has raised over $36,000 as of Wednesday. Click HERE to donate or share it.

Our hearts go out to Fallon’s family as they process this senseless tragedy.

