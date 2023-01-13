Bachelor Alum Nick Viall Is Engaged To Natalie Joy!

And the final rose goes to…

After two years of dating, Nick Viall is engaged to his girlfriend Natalie Joy! According to E! News, The Bachelor alum popped the question to his partner at Create Studios in Venice, California, on Thursday before later celebrating with their family and friends. As for the ring? The outlet reported Nick worked with Brilliant Earth to create an 18-karat yellow gold set ring, complete with an elongated cushion cut diamond, hidden diamonds on the gallery, and scalloped pavé diamonds around the band.

The 42-year-old reality star shared the happy news on Instagram that same evening, posting several pictures that showed off the stunning sparkler. He also wrote in the caption:

“For the rest of my life, it’s you.”

Awww!! Ch-ch-check out the gorgeous engagement snapshots (below):

In case you didn’t know, Nick and Natalie began dating in 2020 after meeting on social media. He previously told E! News:

“I think DMs are a great place to meet people. My current girlfriend slid in my DMs. Real clever, it said, ‘You’re unreal.’ I guess it was funny. I was more curious, wondering why I was unreal.”

They later went public with their relationship in 2021. Since then, they continued to flaunt their romance on the ‘gram for fans — and now, everyone will see them in this next chapter of their lives! Congratulations to the couple!

Reactions to the engagement news, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Nick Viall/Instagram]