Nick Viall Goes IG Official With New Girlfriend Natalie Joy!

Sorry Bachelor Nation, but Nick Viall is off the market!

The 40-year-old and his girlfriend, Natalie Joy, made their relationship Instagram official with an adorable video posted to her Story on Wednesday.

In the playful clip, the surgical technologist crept up on the former Bachelor, who was a little preoccupied with a virtual reality game at the time and attempted to give him a smooch on the cheek. Her beau laughed and then said, “you’re freaking me out.”

While it’s unclear how the two met, the couple were first linked back in 2019. In September 2020, Nick had shared a video of himself dancing by a pool that his new GF had also featured in a similar post a couple of hours later. Of course, this led many fans to believe they were romantically involved, and we guess they were right!

After a couple of failed attempts on the reality dating show, the TV personality served as the Bachelor’s leading man in 2017 and became engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi during the finale. Unfortunately, the pair called it quits the same year.

Since, the Viall Files host has kept his relationships under wraps for the most part. In the past, he has been romantically linked to January Jones and Rachel Bilson.

Damn, those are some pretty big names for a Bach guy!

Well, congrats to the new couple! We hope this one lasts for you, Nick! What do you think about this new pairing? Love it or hate it? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Natalie Joy/Instagram & Nick Viall/Instagram]