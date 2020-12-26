Bachelor In Paradise Alum Carly Waddell Has 'Very Sad' Christmas Apart From Estranged Husband Evan Bass

Bachelor In Paradise alum Carly Waddell isn’t sugar coating anything about her “very sad” Christmas.

Just a few days ago, the former reality TV star made a joint statement with Evan Bass that the two of them had made the decision to separate after three years of marriage. And now, Carly had to spend Christmas alone as the couple’s two children were with Evan, which proved to be a monumentally sad moment for the mom of two.

Writing in a new Instagram post published on Christmas Day, Carly got very real about her current situation, sharing a pic of her children Charles Wolf, 13 months, and Isabella Evelyn, 2 (below):

“Christmas Day isn’t what I had excepted this year. The three of us. The new normal. Which feels incredibly abnormal, and actually very sad. A lot of you kind people have asked if I’m ok. And I want to say I am, but I’m not. I will be though. Today is the first day that both kids are staying at Evan’s house overnight. I feel like I’m missing a piece of my soul. But I’m thankful that it was a white Christmas, and I’m thankful the kids all get to be having a blast with their dad and brothers. They are feeling so loved. Thank you for checking on me. Love all of you.”

Here’s the full post:

Ugh. So sad!

ICYMI, back on December 23, Carly and Evan jointly announced that they’d mutually decided to separate after three years of marriage and the two kids together. The pair was an unlikely couple to get together on Bachelor In Paradise, but their connection stuck — for a while, at least.

In Wednesday’s announcement, Carly and Evan wrote (below):

“We have made the difficult decision to separate. We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this.”

So unfortunate!

Obviously, it sounds like the pair are still on good terms, based on the joint split announcement worded as it was, and based on Carly’s IG post here.

Still, this sucks! Everybody was rooting for these two to work out, if only because they started on the show as such an underdog couple that nobody (including Carly, for a while!) thought would work out.

Alas, so life goes, we suppose…

